AL conference: Akhaura land port to remain shut on 12 March

Trade

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 10:39 pm

Under the trial run of the transshipment deal between Dhaka and Delhi, India formally received the first consignment of goods through Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria on Thursday morning. Photo: TBS
Under the trial run of the transshipment deal between Dhaka and Delhi, India formally received the first consignment of goods through Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria on Thursday morning. Photo: TBS

Akhaura land port, one of the largest ports in the country, started its journey as a full-fledged port on 13 August 2010.

The import and export activities of Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria district will remain suspended on 12 March owing it to a triennial conference of the upazila unit Awami League.

The announcement was made in a notice, signed by General Secretary of the Akhaura Land Port Importers and Exporters Association Md Shafiqul Islam and General Secretary of Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association Forkan Ahmed Khalifa, on Thursday.

However, the port authority did not issue any notice in this regard.

According to the notice, all commercial activities of the port will remain closed as Akhaura municipality mayor Takjil Khalifa Kajol, who is also the chief advisor to the associations mentioned, will vie as a general secretary candidate at the conference.

Akhaura land port, one of the largest ports in the country, started its journey as a full-fledged port on 13 August 2010. Variety of goods worth three to five hundred thousand US dollars get exported through this port.

Shafiqul Islam said port activities will be suspended only for 12 March, and will resume in full swing from the next day.

Assistant Director of Akhaura land port authority Mostafizur Rahman said an average of 300 tonnes of wheat are being imported from neighboring India per day and it will be disrupted due to the suspension.

The closure will also restrain port authority from realising fees worth at least Tk 20,000 per day from goods-laden trucks. Besides, the government will be deprived of getting remittance against various export goods, he added.

