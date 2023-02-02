ShopUp secures $30 million in debt financing

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 01:46 pm

ShopUp secures $30 million in debt financing

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 01:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In a major milestone in Bangladesh's startup ecosystem, the country's largest B2B commerce platform ShopUp announced that it secured $30 million in debt financing.

The $30-million financing round was comprised of $20 million from Lendable, the global provider of debt to fintech companies in emerging markets, marking their first investment in South Asia, reports Asia Tech daily. 

Additionally, ShopUp secured Bangladeshi taka equivalent of $10 million in debt financing from The City Bank - a first for a local startup.

The funds will be used to drive expansion efforts and strengthen the company's supply chain operations, benefiting small businesses and consumers across the country.

"The new debt facilities will help us reach our goal of creating a seamless distribution network for food and essentials that serves 80 million people in Bangladesh," said ShopUp founder and CEOAfeef Zaman. 

With over $200 million in investments from global investors already raised, the recent debt financing of $30 million will enable ShopUp to further its efforts in building critical supply chain infrastructure, partnering closely with mills and manufacturers, and expanding its financial services products to support underserved SMEs in the food value chain.

The funds will also help address the significant food waste issue in Bangladesh, with over 30% of production going to waste, by implementing a seamless distribution system that reaches 50% of the population, ensuring food security for all.

ShopUp's commerce platform Mokam partners with manufacturers, brands, and mills to streamline the distribution of food and household necessities to small shops.

Currently, 20 million people in Bangladesh access food and essentials through Mokam's network of shops.

The company operates the largest last-mile logistics network in Bangladesh, REDX, and is committed to addressing gaps in the country's food supply chain infrastructure.

ShopUp

