Mass transportation startup Jatri raises $1.2 million

Bangladesh and Singapore-based public transportation platform Jatri has raised $1.2 million in a pre-series A round participated in by Reflect Ventures, BTFV vision fund, SBK tech ventures, and prominent global strategic mobility investors.

As well, existing investors took part in the round.

In about two years of its operations, the company has made thousands of bus partners and transacting over 3.5 million transport tickets over its proprietary platform, across just 3 in the cıtıes that counts 170.000.000 population that on a daily basis uses this mode of transportation as its preference, said a press release.

Jatri is rapidly expanding its operations throughout Bangladesh with double-digit month on month growth through strategic government and private sector partnerships.

Jatri was founded by Aziz Arman, Khandokar Taswar Zahin and Zia Uddin in early 2019 with the vision to comfort public transportation travel in one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

Jatri provides smart technological solutions for the public transport industry with a platform providing digital services to customers and bus operators.

This current pre-series A round will fuel Jatri to rapidly expand its nationwide coverage and service offering that goes beyond ticketing and rentals.

To establish a noteworthy footprint in the sector, Jatri has partnered with the Government transport corporation BRTC to offer a wide selection of routes which may result in mass adoption of its services within the nation.

Earlier this year, Jatri also attained the ride-sharing license from BRTA to contribute better quality bus segments with premium microbuses.

Beyond the popular inter and intra city operators in the private sector, its operations are intertwined with stakeholders and proprietors of the public transport sector, creating waves of change in day-to-day bus operations.

"The progress of Jatri is a testament to the dire need for digital reforms in the Bangladeshi transportation sector. We are determined to ride on that momentum with this fresh round of funding along with our diverse set of industry specialists and investors with connections to continue to expand our services. We are truly grateful for the indisputable support and trust we've received from BRTC, prıvate bus owners, and our users. We look forward to deepening the trust they have placed in us." mentioned Aziz Arman, co-founder and CEO of Jatri:

Sonia Bashir Kabir, Managing Director, SBK Tech Ventures, stated, "While technology has touched every aspect of our lives solving intricate & complicated problems, many of us have forgotten to solve problems that are right in front of us. I congratulate the founders of Jatri for embracing problems of the masses and impacting public transport in Bangladesh in a transformative manner."

