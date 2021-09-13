Mass transport startup Jatri raises $1.2m to expand operation

Mass transportation digital platform Jatri has raised $1.2 million in its latest round of fundraising to expand its operation across the country.

Apart from the existing investors, this round was participated in by Reflect Ventures, BTFV vision fund, SBK Tech Ventures, and other global strategic mobility investors.

"We have started working with the new investment. We hope to expand our operations across Bangladesh soon," Aziz Arman, co-founder and CEO of Jatri, told The Business Standard.

The tech-based transportation platform offers online ticketing for buses and launches. It also provided customers with rental cars and microbus for inter-district trips. The rent depends on the type and size of the vehicle.

Established in 2019 with the vision to ease public transportation services, the platform currently offers services in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

In about two years of its operation, the company has made thousands of bus partners, transacting over 3.5 million tickets over its proprietary platform.

To establish a noteworthy footprint in the sector, Jatri has partnered with the government transport corporation Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) to offer a wide selection of routes.

Earlier this year, Jatri also attained the ride-sharing licence from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to contribute to better quality bus segments with premium microbuses.

Jatri is rapidly expanding its operations throughout Bangladesh with double-digit month on month growth through strategic governance and private sector partnerships.

"The progress of Jatri is a testament to the dire need for digital reforms in the Bangladeshi transportation sector. We are determined to ride on that momentum, with this fresh round of funding along with our diverse set of industry specialists and investors with connections, we will continue to expand our services. We are truly grateful for the indisputable support and trust we have received from BRTC, prıvate bus owners, and our users," mentioned Aziz Arman, co-founder and CEO of Jatri.

Sonia Bashir Kabir, managing director at SBK Tech Ventures, said, "I congratulate the founders of Jatri for embracing the problems of the masses and impacting public transport in Bangladesh in a transformative manner."

