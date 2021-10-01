Bangladeshi travel-tech startup Go Zayaan raises $2.6 million in seed investment

Bangladeshi travel-tech startup Go Zayaan announced that it has raised US$2.6 million in a seed round investment led by Wavemaker Partners, one of Southeast Asia's leading venture capital firms.

This is Wavemaker's second investment in Bangladesh. Previously, the venture capital firm invested in EdTech startup Shikho, said a press release.

Go Zayaan said it aims to improve user experience, attract new talents and bring more travel services online with the capital. The company added it aims to completely revolutionise the travel industry in Bangladesh by developing the travel infrastructure and making travel booking easier for customers and the investment is going to help materialise the vision.

Previously, Go Zayaan had raised its pre-seed round from BRAC Osiris Impact Ventures, and OS Venture.

"The future is online; Bangladesh will be no different. We are here to build the future of travel," said Go Zayaan founder Ridwan Hafiz.

Throughout the pandemic, Go Zayaan focused on domestic tourism by partnering with local airlines, hundreds of hotels and tour operators that had no presence in the digital space.