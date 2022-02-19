Mandating city corp approval to increase harassment, construction cost: REHAB

Real Estate

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:51 pm

Related News

Mandating city corp approval to increase harassment, construction cost: REHAB

The builders want that either the city corporations or Rajuk would take charge of the construction sector

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:51 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Requirement for approval from city corporations in addition to a nod from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) for the construction of structures in Dhaka city will increase the complexity, harassment, and cost of construction by manifold alleged the real estate developers.

It takes months to get approval from Rajuk, and if the builders have to take permission from the city corporations too, they will face similar harassment at two places and the customers will suffer immensely due to a chaotic system, said the REHAB at a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Saturday.

"We want either the city corporations or Rajuk to take charge of the construction sector. We too want the government to rescue the canals and rivers, and if necessary we will assist in this regard, but two institutions cannot increase the people's suffering by taking responsibility at the same time," said the REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin.

"We have been calling for a one-stop service centre for a long time to reduce harassment, but more new surveillance agencies are being added, which will increase our difficulties," he continued.

He said earlier there was a rule of taking approval from the city corporations for constructing high-rise buildings, but that changed in 2019 when the government introduced a simple process of getting approval from three agencies (Rajuk, Fire Service, Civil Aviation) instead of 10-11 organisations to ease the process of passing construction plans.  The latest plan to involve the city corporations would contradict the efforts taken to facilitate this process.

He also said Rajuk already has 50 years of experience in this sector, where the city corporations do not have the necessary manpower or structure for this task at the moment.

"We have already expressed our concern to the Rajuk chairman and the housing minister, saying that such proposals are not investment-friendly, but we have not received any response from the government," he said, adding that the government should reconsider the decision.

REHAB leaders including its First Vice President Kamal Mahmud, and Vice President Engineer Sohail Rana were also present at the press briefing.

Bangladesh / Top News / Industry

Construction approval from city corporations / Rehab / Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

8h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

8h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

12h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

33m | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

2h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

2h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again