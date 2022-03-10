Govt needs to formulate appropriate policies to ensure affordable housing

A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS

Experts suggested the government should take initiatives to formulate suitable policies, implement an appropriate land management system, and support real estate investors to ensure affordable housing for all.

Planning that can realistically be implemented should be formulated, keeping the real estate sector in mind.

"Government has to modify existing policies and regulation for ensuring affordable housing for all," said Yan F Zhang, senior urban economist, Urban Development, South Asia Region, World Bank, in his keynote presentation at a webinar, "Supply of Affordable Housing," jointly organised by Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), on Thursday.

For analysing and decision making on real estate, emphasis should be given to empowering government institutes and collection of information on the real estate sector. The government should also take strict measures in setting land pricing and controlling the market. A modern digitalised land management system can play a significant role in this regard, she added.

The senior urban economist said real estate investors, as well as individuals, have to be provided with the required support from the government. The Bangladesh Bank can offer house building loans on easy lending terms.

As chief guest of the programme, Dr Shamsul Alam, minister of state, Ministry of Planning, said the government has taken up many housing projects to ensure housing for slum dwellers, homeless people, and low-income people.

Vivek Sharma, principal and fund manager, Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund, India, said the housing sector is considered to be the third-largest sector in India. Providing easy loans and controlling the construction material market helped ensure housing facilities for all citizens of Tamil Nadu. There will be no one homeless in the state by 2025.

PRI Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur conducted the webinar.

Among others, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, chairman, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, Thomas Lubeck, Regional Manager, PPP Transaction Advisory Services, South Asia and East Asia Pacific, International Finance Corporation, spoke on the occasion.