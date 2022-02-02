Ashiyan City fails to hand over plots due to legal proceedings, developer clarifies

Real Estate

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Ashiyan City fails to hand over plots due to legal proceedings, developer clarifies

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:12 pm
Ashiyan City fails to hand over plots due to legal proceedings, developer clarifies

Real estate company Ashiyan Lands Development Limited has clarified that it failed to hand over sold plots at its "Ashiyan City" project at Khilkhet in the capital to the owners in time due mainly to legal proceedings – a court stay order on the project development, and subsequent bank accounts freeze.

Md Nazrul Islam Bhuiyan, chairman of the company, made the statement in a letter to The Business Standard on Tuesday, referring to the news item titled "Ashiyan city: Dreams gone, so is money" published in TBS on 2 December 2020.

"It would be possible to hand over the plots to the owners if the court allows continuing development work," the letter reads.

Nazrul said the development work remained stopped for a decade.

The letter said Ashiyan group under its subsidiary Ashiyan Lands Development Limited developed a number of real estate projects.

"Ashiyan City was initiated after obtaining all the necessary approvals from the government."

In 2012, the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) along with several other NGOs filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking a ban on the activities of Ashiyan City.

In 2016, in a review petition the High Court delivered the verdict in favour of the Ashiyan City, according to the letter.

"Thereafter, in the year of 2017, BELA appealed before Hon'ble Appellate Division and the Hon'ble court stayed all activities of Ashiyan City Project till disposal of the appeal, which is yet to be heard."

Meanwhile, all the bank accounts belonging to the Ashiyan City project were kept frozen. "As a result, we could not continue development works or return money to the buyers," Nazrul said.

"A few clients who booked plots in our project filed cases against us but no court convicted us."

He also claimed that there is no more case pending at Khilkhet police station.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ashiyan City / Real Estate / Plot Sales

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

11h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

12h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

2h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

2h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

2h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb