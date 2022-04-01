Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma

Pharma

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 05:53 pm
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has changed the name of the recently acquired subsidiary, Sanofi Bangladesh Limited, to Synovia Pharma PLC, effective from Friday.

Sanofi Bangladesh Limited was part of the global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi SA before the acquisition of a majority stake in the company (54.6%) by Beximco Pharma on 1 October 2021. 

The change of name has been made in compliance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement between the Company and the Sellers, said Beximco in a press release today.

The name "Synovia" is derived from the French word Synergie, meaning "collaboration" and the Latin word Via, meaning "path". 

Synovia Pharma will continue to manufacture, market and import Sanofi SA products, ensuring continued supply for patients in Bangladesh across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, diabetes, oncology, dermatology and CNS, the press statement added.

Managing Director of Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hassan said, "Following the acquisition of a majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh, we have been focused on integrating its people and products. By renaming the business Synovia Pharma, we mark the next exciting step in this transition. Under this new name, we are committed to maintaining Synovia Pharma's established reputation for high-quality products and to delivering affordable treatments and breakthrough therapies to the growing market in Bangladesh.

"We are also excited to maximize the potential of Beximco Pharma's strengthened position in key therapeutic areas to drive long-term growth," he added.

 

Economy / Top News

Sanofi Bangladesh / Synovia Pharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

7h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

8h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

9h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

23h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

23h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

1d | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh