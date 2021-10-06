NBR launches eTDS for online source tax collection

06 October, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 03:30 pm

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has launched an electronic tax deducted at source (eTDS) system to automatically settle claims of tax and refund advance income tax for taxpayers.
 
Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of Bangladesh, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, officially inaugurated the system at Rajaswa Bhaban in Segunbagicha today.
 
He said that if the eTDS system is fully operational, the source tax will be increased from the existing 60% to 85%.
 
Muslim suggested to replicate this digital system in other sections of the NBR. He mentioned that the tax refund system of the taxpayers should be made more transparent with no discrepancies. 
 
Acknowledging limitations of the refund system, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said there is no good system of tax refunds in the tax department. The use of digital system has to be brought under practice.
 
Abdur Rouf Talukder, senior secretary of the finance division, said that if there is automation everywhere (NBR), the efficiency will be increased by several thousand crores.  The gap of TK 4,000-10,000 crores between the NBR and the finance department will cease to exist.
 
According to the NBR, at present, tax is collected at source under 53 sections of the Income Tax Act. Manual monitoring of this tax is time consuming and burdensome. For this, 26 reports need to be submitted.
 
The e-TDS system will work in case of automatic source deduction, submission to government treasury and reporting through Automated Challan or A-Challan system.
 
The NBR had a plan to introduce the e-TDS system across the country earlier in July which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

