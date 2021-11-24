NBR honours 141 individuals, organisations with tax cards

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has honoured 141 individuals, and organisations with tax cards and crests for their highest tax payment in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the cards to awardees at a gala event at the Officers' Club Dhaka in the capital.

Apart from the 141 recipients at the national level, different tax zones across the country also recognised a total of 540 people and entities with the tax cards. Among them, Chattogram Taxes Zones awarded 42.

"We all have some duties to the country. The people who have taxable income should ensure their contributions to the development of the country through paying taxes properly," the finance minister said, addressing the Officers' Club event, and urged the rich to pay the actual amount of their taxes.

The minister further said the country attained some landmark achievements in the last couple of years; it could raise GDP growth to 7.4%, increase capita income surpassing that of neighbouring India.

"Even in Covid-19 pandemic, the country performed well in terms of all economic parameters," he added.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin, and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, among others, were present at the programme.

NBR chairman in his speech said, "All the developed countries collect the highest amount of revenue from direct tax but we cannot."

He, however, hoped that citizens would be encouraged to pay taxes as the government is implementing many megaprojects, including the Padma Bridge, which can improve people's quality of life.

In reactions, the top taxpayers urged the government to utilise their money in a fair way, for the welfare of the country. They also thanked the Revenue Board for the honour.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Benefits of the tax cards

The tax card-holders will enjoy various privileges including getting bus, train, air, and ship tickets on a priority basis.

Besides, they will get facilities at government hospitals, and different other places.

Apart from the national level, different tax zones under the NBR have been providing the tax cards across the country since 2016.

Every year, the cards are handed over in tax fairs. As this year has no fair due to Covid restrictions, the awardees received their awards from tax zones concerned.

Who received the tax cards

The government this year awarded tax cards to 75 people and 66 organisations.

Individuals:

Senior citizens: Golam Dastagir Gazi (textile and jute minister), Khaza Tajmahal, Engineer Khandaker Badrul Hasan, Latifur Rahman (transcom group founder), Dr Mostafizur Rahman (Popular Diagnostics managing director)

Gazetted Liberation War-wound freedom fighters: Md Nasir Uddin Mridha, Md Jaynal Abedin, Md Kahinur Islam Khan, SM Abdul Wahab

Physically-challenged: Akram Mahmud, Dr Md Mamumur Rashid, Lubna Nigar

Women: Anwara Hossain, Shahnaz Rahman, Selina Mahbub, Farhana Monem, Morsheda Nasmin

Young taxpayers (under 40): Ahmed Imtiaz Khan, SM Monzurul Alam Ovi, Md Lutfur Rahman, Md Faysal Hossain, Md Lutfur Rahman, Anika Tarannum Anam

Business-owners: Md Kaus Mia (Hakimpur Jarda owner), Nazrul Islam Mozumdar, Nafis Shikder, Md Shawkot Ali Chowdhury, Alhaj Anwar Khan

Payroll: Mohammad Yunus, Hosne Ara Hossain, Rubyat Farzana Hossain, Laila Hossain and MA Haider Hossain

Doctors: Dr Jahangir Kabir, Professor Dr AKM Fazlul Haque, Pran Gopal Datta, Dr NAM Momenuzzaman and Nargis Fatema

Journalists: Channel-i Managing Direcotr Faridur Reza, Mukit Mazumder, Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Azadi Editor Abdul Malek and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman

Lawyer: Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh (DSCC Mayor), Kazi Mohammad Tanjibul Alam, Ahsanul Karim, Nihad Kabir, Tawfiqa Aftab

Engineer: Mohammad Abdullah, Md Mokhlesur Rahman, and Md Zohurul Islam

Architect: Mohammad Fayez Ullah, Md Rafiq Azam and Enamul Karim Nirjhar

Accountant: Md Faruque, Mashuk Ahmed, Md Mushtaq Ahmed

New taxpayer: Mosammad Shahin Akhter, Mizanul Karim, Roksana Parveen, Md Salah Uddin, Rasheda Akhter Chowdhury, Bandhan Manik and Md Riad-ur Rahman

Player: Cricketer Mahmud Ullah, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar

Actor: Suborna Mustafa, Bidya Sinha Mim, and Babul Ahmed

Singer: Tahsan Rahman Khan, SD Rubel, Kumar Bishwajit Dey

Others: Mahmudul Haque, Khandaker Monir Uddin and Saiful Islam

Organisations:

Banking: Islami Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Brac Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank

Non-bank financial institutes: IDLC, BIFFL, Borak Unique Heights, ICB, Delta-Brac Housing Finance Corporation

Engineering: Uttara Motors, Bangladesh Machine Tools Factories, Uttara Automobiles

Food and others: Nestle Bangladesh, Olympic Industries, Pran Dairy

Fuel energy: Titas Gas, Gas Transmission Co, Petromax Refinery

Jute: Akij Jute Mills, Ahyan Jute Mills, IR Khan Jute Mills

Spinning and Textile: Coats Bangladesh, Badsha Textile Mills, Noman Terry Towel Mills, Naheed Composite Textile Mills, Ismail Anjuman Ara Fabrics, Premier 1888, Naheed Cotton

Drug and chemical: Unilever Bangladesh, Square Pharmaceuticals, Incepta Pharmaceuticals, and Reneta

Print and Electronic Media: Media Star, East West Media Group, Transcraft Limited, and Somoy Media

Real estate: Reb-RC, Rizvi Construction, Bay Development

RMG: Universal Jeans, Youngone Hightech Sportswear Industries, Zaber and Zubayer Fabrics, Rifat Garments, Square Fashion, Ha-Meem Denim, GMS Composite Knitting Industries

Leather: Bata Shoe, Apex Footwear, Lalmai Footwear

Farm: Ms MN Corporation and Ms Md Zamirul Islam of Chattogram, Ms ASBS of Sylhet, Ms Saleha Ahmed of Feni

Others: BURO Bangladesh, Rafiq Construction Co, RAK Power, Centre for Development Innovation and Practice