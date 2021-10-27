Electronics, bike makers can now reinvest exempted tax money in 3 years

NBR

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 11:03 pm

Related News

Electronics, bike makers can now reinvest exempted tax money in 3 years

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 11:03 pm
Electronics, bike makers can now reinvest exempted tax money in 3 years

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has relaxed conditions for the manufacturers of refrigerator, air conditioner, compressor and motorcycle to qualify for the reduced tax benefit. 

The revenue board has extended the obligatory tenure for these entrepreneurs to reinvest 10% of the reduced tariff from one year to three years and lifted the obligation to invest in the stock market, according to a statutory regulatory order (SRO) issued by the NBR on 21 October this year.

NBR officials say the facility has been made more pragmatic for the industries through the new notification.

The government has already reduced the corporate tax rate on the income of the electronics and motorcycle industries to 10%.

At present, the tax rate for non-listed companies is 30% while that for listed ones is 22.5%.

However, in order to obtain this benefit, the companies had to invest 10% of the exempted tax within one year.

A senior official in the NBR's income tax department told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity that it is difficult for companies to calculate income within a year and meet the conditions for reinvestment. 

"They claim it is not realistic at this time of the pandemic. They are willing to invest but want some time. On the other hand, even though we are exempting taxes, our aim is to make sure the exempted taxes are reinvested.

"In addition, the issue of investing in the stock market has been left to the discretion of the companies. They will invest there if they want, but the provision to force them has been repealed."

Economy / Top News

electronics / Motorcycle industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

1h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

1h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF