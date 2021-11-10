Pipes & fittings industry returns to pre-pandemic level

The country's PVC pipes and fittings industry has posted a quick recovery from its pandemic-driven business situation, thanks to the reopening of the infrastructure and construction businesses in full swing.

Some companies of the sector have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.

The small and medium entrepreneurs of the industry – that were somewhat dormant amid the pandemic – are also back in business.

Market insiders said the small and medium entrepreneurs lost customers because of the breaking of the supply chain during the period.

They lost customers to the big entrepreneurs who were able to provide better support because of the availability of infrastructure, modern technology, and financing, the market insiders added.

According to market experts, pipes and fittings are one of the most important materials in the construction sector and are used for a variety of purposes.

More than 16,000 people are directly involved in this sector. Yearly, the construction industry is growing by 20% along with the demand for pipes and fittings in different sectors.

The experts said more than Tk6,000 crore has been invested in this sector. RFL plastic, national polymer, Bengal Plastic, Lira, Anwar, Navana, and Gazi Group are the major brands that meet up 80% of the local demand.

The government is the largest consumer of these products. Along with the brands, there are also non-brand, low-grade plastic pipes and fittings producers that grab almost 20% market share in the industry, the experts further added.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director for marketing of Pran-RFL Group said the pipes and fittings industry is related to the construction business that was hugely affected amid the pandemic.

"We have almost recovered from the pandemic havoc. The business is in a normal situation."

RFL Group has two manufacturing plants – Narshingdi and Habiganj. The Narshingdi plant has a capacity of producing 14,000 metric tons per month. It is the largest PVC pipe manufacturing plant in the country.

Md Shawkat Ali Miah, the chief financial officer of National Polymer Industries Ltd said, "The company made positive business amid the pandemic as we got more customers during that period."

"We are trying to support the customers as the business is now at the pre-pandemic level."

An official of the Anwar Group said they also recovered from the pandemic situation.

"We have been able to recover quickly due to the increased product demand."