No yarn price hike now

Industry

TBS Report 
11 August, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 09:13 am

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Entrepreneurs of ready-made garment industry and the textile sector have decided that the price of yarn will not be increased now. 

After a meeting, they have agreed to find a way out of the complexities caused by the continuous rise in yarn prices.

The decision was taken at a meeting of representatives of the Garment Industry Owners, Terry Towel Exporters and Textile Mill Owners Association at a hotel in the capital's Banani on Tuesday night.

The meeting was attended by top leaders of the concerned organizations.

It was decided in the meeting that representatives of both sides will work together to this end. 

Representatives of the parties concerned will meet again soon. Until their further meeting, representatives of textile mill owners agreed not to increase the price of yarn.

If the price of cotton does not increase, the price of yarn will not increase. In this they will also decide what the price of yarn should be fixed considering the price of cotton.

After the meeting, Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president told The Business Standard that the meeting was fruitful. There will be another meeting in the next two days.

 "Hopefully a solution will come out," he said. 

M Shahadat Hossain Shohel, chairman of Bangladesh Terry Towel & Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA), who was present at the meeting, told The Business Standard that the price of yarn would not go up for the time being. The price of the yarn will be decided by the representatives of all the parties concerned. The price will be determined on the basis of this.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, Bangldesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), also attended the meeting virtually. 

He told Business Standard that the meeting had decided that the price of yarn would not rise further than at present.

"In this regard we will request our member mill owners. We will decide later how much the price should be. We will also request the mill owners to extend the validity period after sending the proforma invoice," he said. 

However, he said, our current rate is not much higher than India's. This issue has come up in the meeting.

The price of yarn has been increased, as the price of cotton, the main raw material for readymade garments, the main export sector of the country, has also gone up over the last eight months globally. 

Here to be mentioned that the owners of the garment industry complained that the local spinning mill owners had unfairly increased the price of yarn due to high demand.

Amid this, the BGMEA decided to hold a press conference on the issue on Tuesday, though the organization later postponed it.

However, the spinning mill owners have been denying this allegation. They claim that the price of yarn has been increased in line with the price of cotton in the international market. 
 

Economy / Top News / RMG

Yarn price / Yarn Price Hike / RMG / BGMEA / Cotton Price / Cotton Price Hike

