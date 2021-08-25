BPDB restores power supply to RSRM factory after eight months

Industry

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 05:20 pm

Related News

BPDB restores power supply to RSRM factory after eight months

Since January 2021, the two manufacturing plants of the RSRM have been shuttered as they have had their power supply cut off due to nonpayment of outstanding electricity bills amounting to Tk40 crore

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
BPDB restores power supply to RSRM factory after eight months

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has restored power supply connections to Chattogram based RSRM (Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd) factory after eight months.

Since January 2021, the two manufacturing plants of the RSRM have been shuttered as they have had their power supply cut off due to nonpayment of outstanding electricity bills amounting to Tk40 crore.

Badhan Basak, general manager (Commercial) at BPDB, said, "By this time, the company has paid around Tk10 crore in instalments and then the board authorities have restored the power supply in full."

Now the company can go into production.

Founded in 1984, Ratanpur Group has established itself as one of the leading steel companies based in Chattogram. The industrial group has an annual turnover of around Tk700 crore.

The company's electricity bills were in arrears for quite a long time. Because of this, its electricity connections had been severed earlier as well. But the company twice managed to obtain orders from the High Court to pay the unpaid bills in instalments.

As the company failed to pay the bills in instalments as well, the power connection was cut off again in January 2021 and the company went to the High Court to pay the outstanding amount in instalments. Again, it received an order from the High Court to pay the bills in instalments.

Marjanur Rahman, director of Ratanpur Group, also confirmed that around a week ago they got a full-fledged electricity connection and the factory is under maintenance. RSRM, one of the leading steel manufacturing companies in Bangladesh, produces MS Rods.   

Bangladesh / Top News / Energy

RSRM / Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

3h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

3h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding