US-Bangla to add more domestic flights on new routes  

US-Bangla Airlines announced that it will expand its domestic routes by starting flights on Jashore-Chattogram, Syedpur-Chattogram and Jashore-Cox's Bazar routes.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the airline will operate its inaugural flight from Jashore and Syedpur to the port city on 30 September and from Jashore to Cox's Bazar on 1 October.

Initially, there will be three flights every week - Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday – on the Jashore-Chattogram route. The flights will take off at 9.15 am from Jashore and will return from the port city on the same day with its departure at 5.10pm.

The airlines will also operate three flights to the same destination from Syedpur airport, the only airport connecting in the northern part of the country by airspace.

The flights will take off at 10.45 am from Syedpur and will return from the port city on the same day with its departure at 12.35pm.

Meanwhile, three flights - Saturday, Monday and Friday - will operate on the Jashore-Cox's Bazar route starting from Jashore at 1.45pm and departing from Cox's Bazar at 3.25pm.

The minimum fare for one way from Jashore to Chattogram including all kinds of taxes and surcharges is Tk6,000 and the return fare is Tk12,000. For one way from Jashore to Cox's Bazar is Tk6,500 and the return fare is Tk13,000.

On the other hand, the minimum fare from Syedpur to Chattogram (one way) is Tk6,200 and the return fare is Tk12,400.

The US-Bangla Airlines fleet consists of 14 aircraft, including four Boeing 737-800s, seven brand new ATR 72-600s and three Dash 8-Q400s.

With the aim of strengthening the country's airspace, the airline has plans to operate flights between Syedpur-Cox's Bazar, Sylhet-Chittagong and Sylhet-Cox's Bazar in near future.

For ticket reservations, customers can contact the nearest travel agency or US-Bangla Airlines sales centres at 01700-8 or 13605 for details.