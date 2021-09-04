Passengers from Bangladesh need to undergo Covid test at Indian airports

The passengers travelling from Bangladesh will be subjected to a mandatory self-paid confirmatory molecutor test of Covid-19 on arrival at Indian airports as the neighbouring countries are set to resume air bubble flights from Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a notification today, containing guidelines for flight operations.

Irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccination, all incoming and outgoing passengers, except the children below 10 years old, shall mandatorily possess RT-PCR based Covid-19 negative certificates from the government authorised laboratories.

Unless there is a special requirement by the origin or destination country or the airlines, the RT-PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the intended travel.

All passengers except the passengers holding tourist visas will be allowed to travel to India in those air bubble flights.

On Friday, the CAAB agreed to resume air bubble flights to India. An official notice issued by CAAB stated that the flights shall continue to operate in such a manner until scheduled international flights resume between the two countries.

Bangladesh suspended all international flights to and from Bangladesh on 14 April after the start of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. After being closed for 16 days, operation of international flights resumed from 1 May except for 12 countries including India.