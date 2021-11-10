No flight operations for 8-hr daily at Dhaka airport from 9 Dec to 10 March

Aviation

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 08:55 pm

Related News

No flight operations for 8-hr daily at Dhaka airport from 9 Dec to 10 March

During the period, the runway will not be available for takeoff and landing from 12am to 8am

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The runway of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) will remain closed for eight hours daily from 9 December this year to 10 March of 2022 due to renovation work.
 
During the period, the runway will not be available for takeoff and landing from 12am to 8am due to construction work of a new connecting high speed Taxiway.
 
M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday.
 
The directive was sent to the domestic and foreign airlines.
 
The planes have been asked to use the runway at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet if an emergency landing is required during the time.
 The CAAB has also instructed the airlines to reschedule flights at this time.

A new high speed connecting taxiway is being constructed to facilitate the construction of the third terminal of the airport. The construction work will continue at night, said Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, executive director of Dhaka airport. 

The runway will remain closed during the renovation period, he said.

Winter flight schedule is followed from November every year. Due to heavy fog from 2am-9am, the runway visibility of the flights at this time remain low.

The winter flight schedule has already started at the airport due to dense fog. Flight times after midnight have also been changed, said the official. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) / Dhaka airport / runway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day