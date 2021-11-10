No flight operations for 8-hr daily at Dhaka airport from 9 Dec to 10 March

The runway of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) will remain closed for eight hours daily from 9 December this year to 10 March of 2022 due to renovation work.



During the period, the runway will not be available for takeoff and landing from 12am to 8am due to construction work of a new connecting high speed Taxiway.



M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday.



The directive was sent to the domestic and foreign airlines.



The planes have been asked to use the runway at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet if an emergency landing is required during the time.

The CAAB has also instructed the airlines to reschedule flights at this time.

A new high speed connecting taxiway is being constructed to facilitate the construction of the third terminal of the airport. The construction work will continue at night, said Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, executive director of Dhaka airport.

The runway will remain closed during the renovation period, he said.

Winter flight schedule is followed from November every year. Due to heavy fog from 2am-9am, the runway visibility of the flights at this time remain low.

The winter flight schedule has already started at the airport due to dense fog. Flight times after midnight have also been changed, said the official.

