Biman urges passengers leaving early to catch flights

BSS
20 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 04:30 pm

"All international and domestic passengers have been requested to leave their respective places much early for reaching the airport on due time."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines today urged its passengers to leave for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) early compare to normal time considering huge traffic congestion, created on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

"All international and domestic passengers have been requested to leave their respective places much early for reaching the airport on due time," a Biman's press release said here today.

A long tailback was created on Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail- Bangabandhu bridge highway from early Tuesday.

