Biman to resume Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur, Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar flights from Tuesday

Aviation

TBS report
31 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 08:37 pm

Related News

Biman to resume Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur, Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar flights from Tuesday

TBS report
31 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 08:37 pm
File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume its regular flights on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur and Sylhet-Cox's Bazar routes from Tuesday.

Also, the number of flights on the Saidpur-Cox's Bazar route will be increased from Wednesday, said a press release issued Sunday.

On the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route, flights will depart from Dhaka every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 7:15 pm. From Kuala Lumpur, the flights will leave for Dhaka at 2:30 am local time on every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

The national flag carrier has decided to resume passenger flights on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route as Malaysia has relaxed restrictions on operating passenger flights from Bangladesh.

As part of the new schedule, direct flights on the Sylhet-Cox's Bazar route will resume on 2 November.

The flight will leave Sylhet for Cox's Bazar at 12:45 pm every Tuesday and at 12:00 pm on Thursdays while it will leave Cox's Bazar every Sunday at 1:30 pm and Tuesday at 2:45 pm for Sylhet.

Moreover, the number of flights on Saidpur-Cox's Bazar route will be increased from 3 November.

The flight will leave Saidpur for Cox's Bazar at 10:20 am every Wednesday and Thursday and will leave Cox's Bazar for Saidpur at 2:00 pm on every Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers can buy air tickets from any sales office or any authorised travel agencies.

Bangladesh / Top News

Biman / Biman Bangladesh / Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur / Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1d | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1d | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1d | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 