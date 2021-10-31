Biman to resume Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur, Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar flights from Tuesday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume its regular flights on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur and Sylhet-Cox's Bazar routes from Tuesday.

Also, the number of flights on the Saidpur-Cox's Bazar route will be increased from Wednesday, said a press release issued Sunday.

On the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route, flights will depart from Dhaka every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 7:15 pm. From Kuala Lumpur, the flights will leave for Dhaka at 2:30 am local time on every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

The national flag carrier has decided to resume passenger flights on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route as Malaysia has relaxed restrictions on operating passenger flights from Bangladesh.

As part of the new schedule, direct flights on the Sylhet-Cox's Bazar route will resume on 2 November.

The flight will leave Sylhet for Cox's Bazar at 12:45 pm every Tuesday and at 12:00 pm on Thursdays while it will leave Cox's Bazar every Sunday at 1:30 pm and Tuesday at 2:45 pm for Sylhet.

Moreover, the number of flights on Saidpur-Cox's Bazar route will be increased from 3 November.

The flight will leave Saidpur for Cox's Bazar at 10:20 am every Wednesday and Thursday and will leave Cox's Bazar for Saidpur at 2:00 pm on every Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers can buy air tickets from any sales office or any authorised travel agencies.