Biman performs its first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner servicing  

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has completed its first C-check (servicing) on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

"Biman saved 6 lakh USD by performing the C-Check on the new generation of aircraft," State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said on Sunday.

The C-check of another Dreamliner will be completed in the country this year and 4 more aircrafts next year which will save another 3 to 4 million USD, he said while speaking as the chief guest at a function held at Biman Bangladesh Airlines headquarters in Balaka marking the successful completion of Dreamliner C-check and the award ceremony programme of flight crews to rescue Bangladeshis stranded in Wuhan, China at the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Mahbub Ali said the C-check of the world's most advanced Boeing 7-8 Dreamliner aircraft has been successfully completed for the first time in the country under its own management by skilled aircraft engineers and technicians within 10 working days.

He added that very few airlines in the world have the capability to C-check modern aircraft like the Dreamliner.

Earlier, C-check of any new aircraft was done through foreign MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Organization) in Germany, Italy or Singapore.

Completing Dreamliner's C-check with its own manpower and management is a remarkable example of increasing aircraft capacity. This success has been possible as the Prime Minister has started the process of modernizing the aircraft.

The state minister said Biman would be given all possible support to build a skilled manpower and engineering infrastructure to carry out all the necessary checks in the country for the maintenance of the aircraft in the future fleet.

Biman, on the eve of its 50th anniversary and Golden Jubilee celebrations, launched the C-Check operation under its own management on 17 August.

C-Check is a long-term, complex and high-tech check to make the aircraft airworthy after detailed inspection and maintenance.



The C-check of Boeing-787 model Dreamliner needs to be completed every three years.

As part of this process, Biman started the first C-Check of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner 'Akashbina' from 17 August.

This is a milestone in the capacity building of the Directorate of Aviation Engineering and Materials Management.

In the past, it took a huge cost to complete a C-check by a foreign company.

The airline's engineers, after receiving advanced training from abroad, acquiring technical knowledge and skills, started the C-check operation of the aircraft's state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner 'Akashbina' at the hangar complex.

