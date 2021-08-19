Bangladesh seeks Russian investment in Ishwardi Airport

Aviation

UNB
19 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 09:34 pm

Related News

Bangladesh seeks Russian investment in Ishwardi Airport

Bangladesh is firmly committed to taking bilateral relations with Russia to a higher level, the state minister said

UNB
19 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 09:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has invited Russia to invest in Ishwardi Airport to make it functional.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam discussed the issue when newly appointed Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy met with him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday.

Bangladesh is firmly committed to taking bilateral relations with Russia to a higher level, the state minister said.

Also, he recalled the contributions of Russia during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The Russian ambassador said his country wants to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

He also shared his country's commitment to expanding relations between the two countries.

The state minister mentioned that Bangladesh and Russia share the same view in various regional and international forums including in the UN to ensure global peace and security.

During the Second World War, the British government set up the Ishwardi Airport and in 1962 PIA operated the first passenger flight, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

After the independence of Bangladesh, Biman Bangladesh Airlines ran regular flights to and from Dhaka till 1989.

In 2013 United airways resumed their flights to Dhaka, but flights to the airport were suspended in 2014, CAAB says.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ishwardi Airport / airport / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes