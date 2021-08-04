Bangladesh, India planning limited flight operation

Aviation

UNB
04 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 10:08 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, India planning limited flight operation

"Gradually, the frequency of flights can be increased."

UNB
04 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 10:08 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh and India are examining the feasibility of resuming flight operation between the two countries on a very limited scale as the Covid-19 situation is gradually improving in India.

An inter-ministerial meeting was held on Wednesday as there was a request from India to examine the situation on the ground for the resumption of limited flight operation.

Talking to UNB, Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said very limited flights will be operated initially -- like one or two flights a week -- if the final decision is taken by both sides.

"Gradually, the frequency of flights can be increased," she said, adding that the same restrictions like along the border will be imposed and the same categories of people will be allowed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will look into the summary of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh based on the inter-ministerial meeting and it will be forwarded to Indian authorities.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-India / Flights / Limited Operation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

7h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August