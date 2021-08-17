Bangladesh imposes new restrictions on air travel from 11 countries

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has imposed new restrictions on air travel from 11 countries.

The countries are Malaysia, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Botswana, Cuba, Cyprus, Eswatini, Georgia, Libya and Mongolia, according to a circular notice issued by CAAB on Monday night.

CAAB, however, mentioned that Air Bubble flights will remain suspended until further notice.

Bangladeshi citizens who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine before 14 days of travel date can enter Bangladesh from these 11 countries categorized as Group-A.

After arrival they will have to complete 14 days of strict home quarantine, according to the circular.

However, if any Covid-19 symptoms are detected on arrival, passenger will be sent to government authorised hospital for further check-up or will be sent to isolation at government nominated facilities or hotels at own expenses, the circular also states.

In case of unvaccinated passengers or those who have not completed full doses of the vaccine, no entry to Bangladesh will be allowed from these countries.

However, Bangladeshi expatriates residing in these 11 countries and Bangladeshi expatriates/citizens who visited there during last 15 days, are allowed to come to Bangladesh provided that they have the special approval or authorisation from the ministry of foreign affairs of Bangladesh, read the circular.

Bangladeshi seafarers and engineers of ships, who have signed-off from their ships from this 11 countries within previous 15 days of travel to Bangladesh, can return provided they possess proper and valid documentary evidences about their profession and signing-off.

On arrival in the country, in both the cases above, they have to complete a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine at government nominated hotels on passenger's own expenses, the notice also mentions.

