Your evening brief - Zia, Ershad, Khaleda Zia turned Bangladesh into a 'nation of beggars', says PM

Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia turned Bangladesh into a "nation of beggars" after 1975, PM Sheikh Hasina said today. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (25 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP claims 37 lakh partymen facing political cases

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain has said cases have been filed against some 37 lakh leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) so far. Read more

Vessel with 11 lakh litre fuel sinks in Meghna river

A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litre of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna river due to dense fog in sadar upazila of Bhola district early Sunday. Read more

DGHS urges to wear masks, take booster dose amid fresh Covid outbreak in China, India

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday urged everyone to wear masks in crowded places, wash hands frequently and get inoculated with the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

Christmas celebrations underway in Bangladesh

The Christian community is celebrating Christmas in the country, as elsewhere across the world, this morning amid festivities and enthusiasm. Read more

Russia says 14 Dec incident an 'expected result' of US Ambassador's efforts to 'influence' Bangladesh's domestic affairs

Russia has said the December 14 incident is an "expected result" of the activity of the American ambassador, who — under the pretext of caring about the rights of the citizens of Bangladesh — was "persistently trying to influence" the domestic processes in the country. Read more

Accepted leadership of the party considering the volatile global economy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that she accept leadership of the party this time considering the volatile global economic situation. Read more

World faces energy shortage in 5-10 years due to lack of investment in industry: Russia

The world is facing a shortage of energy in 5-10 years because Western oil and gas companies are underinvesting, instead diverting money to dividends, as they respond to moves by their governments, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview. Read more

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff

Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting in Kabul Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said. Read more

Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on Friday of three crimes in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion by a Los Angeles jury. After the incident, the hip-hop celebrity had bullet fragments lodged in her feet. Tory might receive a sentence of more than 20 years in prison and deportation to Canada. Read more

Eighteen trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse

Rescuers were working Sunday to reach 18 people trapped underground after a cave-in at a gold mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region, state media reported. Read more