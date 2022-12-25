Your evening brief - Zia, Ershad, Khaleda Zia turned Bangladesh into a 'nation of beggars', says PM
Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia turned Bangladesh into a "nation of beggars" after 1975, PM Sheikh Hasina said today. Read more
Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (25 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…
BNP claims 37 lakh partymen facing political cases
BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain has said cases have been filed against some 37 lakh leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) so far. Read more
Vessel with 11 lakh litre fuel sinks in Meghna river
A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litre of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna river due to dense fog in sadar upazila of Bhola district early Sunday. Read more
DGHS urges to wear masks, take booster dose amid fresh Covid outbreak in China, India
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday urged everyone to wear masks in crowded places, wash hands frequently and get inoculated with the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
Christmas celebrations underway in Bangladesh
The Christian community is celebrating Christmas in the country, as elsewhere across the world, this morning amid festivities and enthusiasm. Read more
Russia says 14 Dec incident an 'expected result' of US Ambassador's efforts to 'influence' Bangladesh's domestic affairs
Russia has said the December 14 incident is an "expected result" of the activity of the American ambassador, who — under the pretext of caring about the rights of the citizens of Bangladesh — was "persistently trying to influence" the domestic processes in the country. Read more
Accepted leadership of the party considering the volatile global economy: PM Hasina
Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that she accept leadership of the party this time considering the volatile global economic situation. Read more
World faces energy shortage in 5-10 years due to lack of investment in industry: Russia
The world is facing a shortage of energy in 5-10 years because Western oil and gas companies are underinvesting, instead diverting money to dividends, as they respond to moves by their governments, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview. Read more
Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff
Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting in Kabul Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said. Read more
Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on Friday of three crimes in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion by a Los Angeles jury. After the incident, the hip-hop celebrity had bullet fragments lodged in her feet. Tory might receive a sentence of more than 20 years in prison and deportation to Canada. Read more
Eighteen trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Rescuers were working Sunday to reach 18 people trapped underground after a cave-in at a gold mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region, state media reported. Read more