Your Evening Brief – World Happiness Report 2023: Bangladesh grows unhappier, Finland all smiles

Bangladesh did not turn its smile upside down as it placed 118th position among 137 countries in the latest report on world happiness. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (20 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Utilise export opportunities emerging due to Russia-Ukraine war: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the concerned to utilise opportunities regarding enhancing Bangladesh's export items that have emerged due to the Russia-Ukraine war on Monday (20 March). Read More

Stocks volatile ‍at opening session

Investors witnessed a volatile session at the end of the first two hours at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday (20 March) as stock buyers were more active than sellers. Read More

BNP-Jamaat will never come to power again: PM Hasina

The pro-Awami League lawyers' group Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad has won all 14 posts in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election 2023-24 that was marred by unprecedented chaos, with scuffles, police assaults, and stampedes. Read More

Madaripur bus accident: Mechanical faults, speeding identified as reasons

Mechanical faults and speeding were identified as the reasons behind the accident that took place in Madaripur, leaving 19 people dead and many others injured. Read More

Interpol accepts 'Red Notice' request against Arav Khan: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Monday confirmed that the Interpol has accepted the letter sent by Bangladesh Police to bring back Arav Khan, the absconding accused in a case filed over the murder of Special Branch (SB) Police Inspector Mamun Imran Khan. Read More

Banglalink records double-digit revenue growth in 2022

Banglalink has registered double digit growth of 12.1% in the 2022 calendar year, while also securing the highest subscribers in the given time. Read More

Bangladesh asked to bat first, Hasan Mahmud replaces Mustafiz in playing XI

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss for the second time in a row and asked Bangladesh to bat first in the second ODI at Sylhet. Read More

SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail in 'ballot-paper snatching' case, 2 others

The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to 13 BNP-backed candidates, who were accused in three cases filed for allegedly 'snatching ballot papers', creating unrest and obstructing police duties during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls. Read More

New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank

New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 billion deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said late Sunday. Read More

Israel, Palestinians pledge moves to curb violence ahead of Ramadan

Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed on Sunday to establish a mechanism to curb violence and incitement, in talks that stressed the need to prevent any disruptive actions at Jerusalem's holy sites when Ramadan starts later this week. Read More

Saudi ambassador pays courtesy call on President Hamid

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening. Read More