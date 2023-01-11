Your evening brief - World Bank cuts Bangladesh's growth forecast to 5.2% for FY23

The World Bank has forecast a 5.2% growth for Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal year - down from the 7.2% growth in the previous year. "In Bangladesh, growth is expected to slow to 5.2 percent in FY2022/23 due to rising inflation and its negative impact on household incomes and firms' input costs, as well as energy shortages, import restrictions, and monetary policy tightening," World Bank said in its latest edition of Global Economic Prospects released on Tuesday (10 January).

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (11 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

If voted to power, AL to continue country's development spree: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today said if her party is voted to power, they would continue the country's development spree and serve the people. Read more

Nipah virus claims life of one person in early January: IEDCR

One person has died of Nipah virus in the country within the first 10 days of this year. Read more

Foolproof security measures taken ahead of Ijtema: IGP

Measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security for devotees including foreigners arriving at the Biswa Ijtema ground, said Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police (IGP). Read more

PM likely to visit Japan in April

The stalled visit to Japan of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be held in April. Read more

At least 91 detained from Aminbazar checkpost as BNP holds sit-in programme in Dhaka

Police have detained at least 91 people over suspicious behaviour from checkpost set up at Aminbazar, Savar as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds its mass sit-in programme at the capital today. However, police said they have not arrested anyone yet and only stopped those behaving suspiciously and questioning them. Read more

BNP announces countrywide processions on 16 Jan protesting electricity price hike

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced holding countrywide mass processions on 16 January to press home their 10-point demands and in protest against the electricity price hike. Read more

Very worried over slow voting via EVMs during Rangpur city polls: CEC

The slow progress in casting votes via EVMs during the Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) polls held on 27 December 2022 has made the Election Commission (EC) quite worried, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. Read more

If BNP comes to power, 1971 spirit will vanish: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that if BNP gets power again, there will be no spirit of Liberation War in the country. Read more

18 CU students suspended over clashes, vandalism and harassment of journalists

Chittagong University (CU) suspended 18 students for separate terms following several incidents including clashes, vandalism and harassment of journalists on the university campus. Read more

World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023

The World Bank slashed its 2023 growth forecasts on Tuesday to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia's war in Ukraine continues, and the world's major economic engines sputter. Read more

Canada bars Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa brothers over rights abuses

Canada has issued a travel ban on former Sri Lankan presidents -- and brothers -- Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa for human rights abuses committed during the island nation's civil war. Read more

Man with knife wounds six people at Gare du Nord station, Paris

A man with a knife attacked six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, leaving one with major injuries, a police spokesperson said. Read more