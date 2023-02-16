Your Evening Brief - Want peace, but ready to resist external attack: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the armed forces are being developed appropriately to give a fitting reply if the country comes under attack by any external forces. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (16 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

HC bars educational institutions from asking marital status of admission seekers

The High Court has barred educational institutions from asking admission seekers to disclose their marital status. Read more

1 crore families without any govt aid to get 10kg VGF rice each

The government, under the VGF (Vulnerable Group Feeding) programme, will give 10kg of free rice to one crore families each. These are the families who are currently not receiving any form of government aid. Read more

Exempt TIN holders without taxable income from filing returns: ICMAB

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has proposed exempting individuals who have a Tax Identification Number (TIN) but no taxable income from the obligation of filing annual tax returns. Read more

Rampal plant resumes power generation after month-long pause

Electricity generation at the first unit of Rampal 1320MW coal power plant resumed from Wednesday (15 February) night after being shut down for a month over coal shortage and dollar crunch. Read more

Bargain hunters save the day

Bargain hunters eying their favourite stocks at a declined price helped pull Dhaka equity indices higher just before the closing bell. Read more

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet

A mild tremor of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in Sylhet's Chhatak around 10am on Thursday. Read more

French investors will benefit if they invest in Bangladesh: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, said investors in France will benefit by investing in Bangladesh. They can take advantage of the opportunities provided by the government regarding foreign investment. Read more

HC orders probe of BCL ragging of female student at IU

The High Court (HC) has ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the raging incident of a female allegedly by a leader and some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia. Read more

8 injured in gas pipeline blast in Chattogram

Eight people were injured in a blast apparently from leakage in a gas pipeline at Balirhat in Chattogram port city early Thursday. Read more

15 cyclists to pedal to Dhaka from Kolkata to honour freedom fighters, mark 21 Feb

An Indo-Bangla cross-border cycle rally was kicked off in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday (15 February). Read more

Sweden announces $7.6m for energy, environment programme for Rohingya refugees

At the end of a two-day visit to Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde announced her country's latest contribution of $7.6 million for the energy and environment programme of the Rohingya response. Read more

2 workers killed, 5 hurt as under-construction building's roof collapses in Gazipur

Two construction workers were killed, and five others injured as the roof of an under-construction apparel factory collapsed in Sreepur Wednesday (15 February), the fire service said. Read more

World Bank chief David Malpass surprises with early exit from World Bank

World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday said he would leave his post well before his term ends, months after running afoul of the White House for failing to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming. Read more

Twitter to get a new CEO toward the end of 2023: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he may leave his current role and appoint someone else to run the social media giant later this year, Times of India reported. Read more

US says all countries should warn China against Taiwan conflict

The United States hopes China will not use any visits by US lawmakers to Taiwan as an excuse for military action, a senior US diplomat said on Wednesday, adding that all countries should warn Beijing against conflict over the island. Read more

Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop 'war' on poultry

Avian flu has reached new corners of the globe and become endemic for the first time in some wild birds that transmit the virus to poultry, according to veterinarians and disease experts, who warn it is now a year-round problem. Read more