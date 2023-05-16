Your Evening Brief - US says it wants to deepen relationship, cooperation with Bangladesh

The United States said it is looking forward to deepening relationship and cooperation with Bangladesh on a number of key issues, "regardless of political party or candidates." Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (16 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM Hasina slams USA for targeting her administration with RAB sanction

In a recent interview with BBC during her visit to the UK, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing critique against the USA, accusing the country of harbouring a bias against her administration. Read more

'As per Vienna Convention, host country must ensure protection of all diplomatic personnel'

The United States has said the safety and security of their diplomatic personnel and facilities are of utmost importance. Read more

Train service on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Sept: Railway minister

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that the long-awaited train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will begin operation this September. Read more

Many Rohingya Muslims killed after cyclone hit western Myanmar

A large number of Rohingya Muslims were killed in Myanmar when Cyclone Mocha struck at the weekend, residents, a relief group and a media outlet said on Tuesday, with substantial damage reported and many areas inaccessible. Read more

Erdogan's strong showing signals "business as usual" for Mideast

The prospect of Tayyip Erdogan winning another presidential term in Turkey would once have rung alarms around the Middle East, but after taking a more conciliatory stance in recent years his strong election showing on Sunday has caused few flutters. Read more

Thailand's Senate could hold the key for hopeful election winner

Thailand's Move Forward party announced on Monday that it had sufficient votes to form a coalition government but a military-appointed Senate, the party's position on a royal insult law and a complaint against its leader may stand in the way. Read more

