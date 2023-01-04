Your evening brief - Traders seek special quota for importing essential commodities ahead of Ramadan

Amid the ongoing dollar crunch, traders have sought a special quota for the import of essential commodities to ensure regular supply ahead of Ramadan. The proposal, prompted by the fears of the essential commodity market turning volatile in the forthcoming Ramadan was made during a meeting of the task force committee on commodity price review at the commerce ministry Wednesday (4 January). Read more

Foreign observers are welcome during next general election: PM Hasina tells British MPs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the next election will be held as per the constitution of the country and her government is ready to welcome election observers. "The next election will be held as per the constitution," she said while four MPs of the British All-Party Parliamentary Group called on her at her office.

Low turnout in Gaibandha-5 by-polls due to cold weather: EC

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said that the Gaibandha-5 by-polls witnessed a low turnout due to chilling weather. He said that the by-election is being held for the second time and that could be also a reason for low turnout.

NBR allows import of products from Bhutan through Akhaura land port

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has released a new list of importable products which allows the import of all products from Bhutan (except potatoes and yarn) through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria. A few new products have been added to the list published on Wednesday (4 January). The newly added products include marble chips, sesame, fly ash and a few other things.

US calls on all political parties in Bangladesh to respect rule of law, avoid violence

The United States has called on all political parties in Bangladesh to respect the rule of law, refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation. "Genuine elections require the ability of all candidates to engage voters free from violence, harassment and intimidation," said US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price during a regular media briefing in Washington DC on January 3.

Chamber Court stays bail to Fakhrul, Abbas till 8 January

The Chamber Court of Appellate Division has stayed the six-month bail granted by the High Court to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas till 8 January. Justice Jahangir Hossain passed the order on Wednesday (4 January) following a petition from the government.

Govt names 20 firms for President's Award for Industrial Development 2020

A total of 20 industries are going to be honoured with the "President's Award for Industrial Development 2020" for their contribution to industrialisation, employment generation and overall economic development.

Dhaka bourse's ATB begins trading with two companies

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has launched an alternative trading board (ATB) to facilitate share transactions of non-listed firms. The platform formally started its journey on Wednesday during a time when the country's stock market is going through a massive liquidity crunch amid a lack of investor confidence.

Cold weather chills Bangladesh, lowest temperature recorded at Sreemangal

People across Bangladesh are experiencing a cold wave of winter. Not just those living in the countryside, but city dwellers are also struggling to adjust to chills and shivers. The moderate to severe cold condition is likely to continue over the north, north-western, and central parts of the country, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Dhaka North starts campaign to block sewage connections that lead to surface drains, canals

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has started a campaign to block sewage connections that lead to surface drains, canals or lakes. "Our campaign will continue to block sewage connections that end up on surface drains, canals or lakes. No one will be exempted here. We have already prepared this list," DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said participating in the drive on Wednesday (3 January).

Canada grants record 437,000 permanent residency permits in 2022

Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market. The government had set a target to welcome 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022, and the immigration ministry said Canada has reached that target to make it the largest annual intake of people in Canadian history.

Russia says 89 troops were killed in New Year's attack, blames use of mobile phones

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, adding the main reason for the attack was unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops.

Last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dies at 90

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, died Tuesday in Houston. He was 90. NASA confirmed Cunningham's death in a statement but did not include its cause. His family said through a spokesman, Jeff Carr, that Cunningham died in a hospital "from complications of a fall, after a full and complete life."

In a first, US carries out execution of a transgender person

A transgender woman convicted of murder was put to death late Tuesday in the first such execution in the United States, officials said. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was pronounced dead shortly before 7pm local time at the Diagnostic and Correctional Center in the town of Bonne Terre, Missouri, according to a statement from the state prison department.

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Myanmar junta hits out at critics, thanks neighbours for help

Myanmar's military government will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the Southeast Asian country's independence day, state broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday. MRTV said prisoners convicted of murder and rape, or jailed for charges related to explosives, unlawful association, weapons, drugs and corruption, would not be released.