Your evening brief - Tax return submission deadline extended till 31 Dec

Daily Brief

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

Your evening brief - Tax return submission deadline extended till 31 Dec

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 05:03 pm
Your evening brief - Tax return submission deadline extended till 31 Dec

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to extend the tax return submission deadline by a month as responses from taxpayers were much lower than expectations. The deadline has been extended until 31 December this year and taxpayers will not have to pay any fines during this period. Read more

 

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (30 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

If Khaleda joins BNP's 10 Dec rally, court will take steps: Home minister

If BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia attends the party's 10 December rally in Dhaka, court will take necessary steps, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday. Read more

PM Hasina gives directives to carry out different activities of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday presided over the regular general meeting of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust at her official Ganobhaban residence. Read more

TCB to procure 2.20cr litres of soybean oil for OMS

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGO) in a virtual meeting on Wednesday approved six proposals including two for the procurement of soybean oil and the import of fertiliser. Read more

BRT project authorities advise commuters to avoid Airport Road 1-3 Dec

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project authorities have advised commuters to avoid two lanes of the Airport Road from 8pm on Thursday (1 December) till midnight on Saturday (3 December) as the traffic situation may worsen due to road development work. Read more

PM Hasina reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday once again expressed hope that Bangladesh and India would be able to resolve the River Teesta water sharing and other issues through discussion. Read more

HC recommends filing writ over Islami Bank's loan disbursement reports

The High Court (HC) has recommended filing a writ petition regarding Islami Bank's alleged aggressive lending to ghost companies with fake addresses reported by several media outlets. Read more

'End of an era': Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies at 96

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led the country for a decade of rapid economic growth after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Read more

Ctg Outer Ring Road to open next month

The Outer Ring Road in Chattogram from Foujdarhat to Patenga will be opened to public in full swing next month. Read more

Suicide bomber attacks Pakistan police guarding polio vaccination team, kills 3

A Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber rammed a police escort for a polio vaccination team in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding more than 30, police said, just two days after the militants ended a ceasefire. Read more

Alzheimer's-slowing drug 'lecanemab' labelled historic

The first drug appearing to slow the destruction of brain in Alzheimer disease has been hailed as momentous and historic, BBC reports. Read more

US Senate votes to protect same-sex marriage

The US Senate voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriages on Tuesday, in a move aimed at preventing any roll-back of existing marriage laws. Read more

Top News

Evening brief / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

8h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

7h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

19h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

20h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months