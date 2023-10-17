Your Evening Brief - Stop Israel-Palestine war, save women and children: PM Hasina urges world leaders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for ending all wars, including the latest one between Israel and Palestine. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (17 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladeshis to decide how election will be held in their country: India

The people of Bangladesh will decide how to hold the next national election in their country, Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for India's external affairs ministry has said. Read more

Leftist alliance issues warning of resistance against 'farcical' election schedule

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has termed the upcoming national election schedule, expected to be unveiled in November, as "farcical". Read more

UK announces further assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The UK has extended funding to support Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh, providing an additional £4.5 million for vital humanitarian services. Read more

Israel's Gaza evacuation order could breach international law: UN

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law. Read more