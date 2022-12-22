Your evening brief - Stay prepared to deal with any disaster: PM to new Navy officers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the newly commissioned Navy officers to stay prepared to deal with any natural disaster in the country. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (22 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

No major change in 24 Dec council: Quader

There is no possibility of any major change in the Awami League committee to be announced at the 24 December national council, said Awami League General Secretary and Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

CPD raises question about power tariff hike proposal

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a think-tank, has raised questions about the necessity of power tariff enhancement against the backdrop of the concerned ministry's reported proposal for an allocation of Tk 6,860 crore as subsidy.

Messi invited to visit Bangladesh accompanying Argentine foreign minister in March: Momen

Lionel Messi will be invited to Bangladesh accompanying the Argentine foreign minister who is slated to visit the country in March next year, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today.

Financial institutions can not buy cars in FY2022-23: Central bank

Purchase of any type of vehicles at official expenditure by financial institutions will be suspended during the financial year 2022-23, said the Bangladesh Bank.

12 parties of defunct BNP-led alliance form new coalition

Total 12 components of the 20-party alliance have formed a separate collation without BNP, Jamaat and LDP.

BNP lawmaker Harun-ur Rashid resigns from parliament

Md Harunur Rashid, member of Parliament (MP) of Chapainawabganj-3, submitted his resignation to Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday.

Jamaat ameer admits his son's involvement in militancy: CTTC

The arrested Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer (chief) Shafiqur Rahman has admitted his son's involvement with the new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, claims the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.

Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year, says Bangladesh mission

Bangladesh Embassy in Brazil has said that Argentina may open its embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2023.

UN Security Council adopts first-ever resolution on Myanmar; China, Russia and India abstain from voting

The United Nations Security Council has adopted its first-ever resolution on "situation in Myanmar", placing an important focus on the Rohingya crisis and its sustainable solution.

BSF introduces floating outpost with women constables along Bangladesh-India border

A very special floating border outpost (BOP) – BOP Ganga – manned by the Border Security Force (BSF) officials guards the waters near the Bangladesh-India border deep inside the Sundarbans.

UAE court orders two, including one Bangladeshi to pay Dh400,000 as compensation for accidental deaths

A Dubai court has ordered two men, including a Bangladeshi expat, to pay Dh400,000 as compensation to the family of two Saudi women killed in a car accident in Dubai.

Russia warns increasing supply of US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia's invasion, and Russia's defense minister called for expanding Moscow's military by at least 500,000 troops.

US slaps sanctions on Iran officials over protest crackdown

The United States imposed sanctions on Iranian officials on Wednesday, including the prosecutor general and key military officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests.

Chinese cities give out free fever drugs as Covid flares

Cities in China began distributing free anti-fever drugs to the public, as Covid-19 sweeps through the world's most populous country largely unchecked for the first time after an abrupt shift in the country's containment policies.