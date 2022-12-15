Your evening brief – Soybean oil price cut by Tk5/litre

The price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk5 per litre effective from 18 December. With the new rate, a one-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk187, down from Tk192, according to a commerce ministry release issued Thursday (15 December). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (15 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP plays foul with election, pushes country behind whenever assumes power: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said BNP plays ducks and drakes with the election and people's voting rights side by side pushing the country behind whenever they come to power.

Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail yet again

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have been denied bail yet again in a case filed over the 7 December clash between police and the party men in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

BNP MPs' vacant seats: EC to announce schedule of by-polls on 18 Dec

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule of the by-elections to the vacant parliamentary seats of the BNP MPs on 18 December, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

My son can't commit suicide, says Fardin's father

Reiterating that Fardin Noor Porosh's death was a planned murder, the slain Buet student's father Kazi Nuruddin has said his son cannot commit suicide.

PM Hasina to address nation this evening marking Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening, on the occasion of Victory Day 2022.

Payra-Dhaka power connectivity trial run begins Thursday

The Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant, the largest coal-powered plant in the country, is all set to begin the trial run to transmit electricity to Dhaka as both sides of the Padma River have been connected with power transmission lines.

How a coverage error of BBC helped to defeat Pakistani military in 1971 war

A mistake in British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) coverage helped to defeat the Pakistani military in the 1971 war, said Major General (Retired) Ian Cardozo, an Indian hero of the 1971 war.

Rape at MC College: HC orders shifting case to speedy tribunal

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the authorities concerned to shift the case over the gang rape of a woman at MC College in Sylhet, to the speedy trial tribunal.

Indian war veterans to join Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka

To commemorate the Liberation War of 1971, India and Bangladesh invite each other's War Veterans and serving officers to participate annually in each other's Victory Day celebrations.

Dense fog disrupts operations at Dhaka airport, 4 flights diverted

Heavy fog disrupted flight operations at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning with several flights delayed and four diverted to Kolkata and Chattogram.

Journalists play critical role in strengthening democratic institutions: Haas

United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said journalists play a critical role in strengthening democratic institutions while the task of journalism is being increasingly difficult and dangerous around the world.

Indian 1971 veteran unveils prelude to surrender negotiation

Pakistani troops surrendered to allied Indian and Bangladesh forces on 16 December, 1971 evening after a brief negotiation, while a former Indian military captain of late unveiled its prelude, sketching first moments of victor's interactions with the defeated army.

WHO chief hopes Covid will no longer be emergency next year

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year.

Prof Saleemul Huq named one of Nature's 10 people who helped shape science in 2022

Bangladeshi scientist Professor Saleemul Huq has made it to the coveted list of people who helped shape the biggest science stories of 2022.

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions

European Union member states failed to agree on a ninth package of Russia sanctions in talks late on Wednesday, diplomats said as EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for their last summit of the year.

Indian Air Force allows women to join its elite Garud commando force

The Indian Air Force has allowed women officers to join its special forces unit, the Garud commando force, to promote gender equality within its ranks, provided they meet the criteria for selection, officials familiar with the development said on Monday, asking not to be named.

We wanted to give our fans a WC final, says Morocco's Amrabat after semi-final defeat

Morocco's star midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has said that he wanted to give the Moroccan fans a final to watch after losing the semi-final against France. The 2018 champions beat Morocco 2-0 to book a heavyweight clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

A key UN committee has again blocked Myanmar's military junta from taking the country's seat at the United Nations, two well-informed UN diplomats said Wednesday.