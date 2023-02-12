Your evening brief - Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh

Md Shahabuddin Chuppu, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), is set to become the next President of Bangladesh as Awami League nominated him as its presidential candidate today. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (12 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Everything is Allah's will: Md Shahabuddin on presidential nomination

"Everything is Allah's will," Md Shahabuddin Chuppu, who is set to be the next President of Bangladesh, said on Sunday.

Bidyanondo Foundation among 20 others named for Ekushey Padak

The government has announced the names of 19 eminent citizens and two organisations for Ekushey Padak-2023 in recognition of their contributions to the respective fields.

Bangladesh to continue marching to be smart, prosperous country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh will never look back again, rather it will continue marching to be a smart, developed and prosperous country.

Help villagers in cultivation activities: PM Hasina to Ansar, VDP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated that the country will never look back again and it will move forward to become a developed, prosperous, and smart Bangladesh.

Traders demand tariff cut on sugar import to stabilise Ramadan pricing

Traders have demanded tariff cut on sugar import in order to keep the price within the reach of the people during Ramadan.

Big companies should not swallow businesses of smaller ones: NBR chairman

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Sunday opined against the investment of big companies in the sectors which are dominated by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Dhaka stocks: Only 16 scrips advance, 160 decline

Due to the massive selloff at the prime bourse, share prices of only 16 scrips made advancement while 160 declined and 128 remained unchanged during the first three trading hours on Sunday.

BNP announces road march in metropolitan city level on 18 Feb

BNP will organise a 'long march' in the country's metropolitan area on 18 February, said BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain.

Australian senator raises concerns over 'human rights violations' in Bangladesh

Senator Janet Rice of Australia has urged her government to do everything that it can to address the reported human rights violations in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.

Civil society members demand policy to protect people's rights during mega projects

Civil society members have demanded a national policy to protect the rights of the people while implementing small and mega-scale development projects.

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified, cylindrical object over Canada

A US F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada on Saturday, the second such shootdown in as many days, as North America appeared on heightened alert following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight.

Rescues continue in Syria and Turkey as death toll surpasses 28,000

Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll surpasses 28,000 and looked set to rise far higher.

German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security problems

Two German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.

Two-month-old survived under rubble for 128 hours after Turkey quake

At least 28,000 people have passed away in Syria and Turkey after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday, 6 February.

Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, but with no preconditions, diplomat insists

Russia is ready to engage with Ukraine, but there should not be any preconditions for talks that should be based on the existing reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Zvezda television.