Your evening brief- Saudi firm, BPDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant in Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to set up a 1000MW solar power plant in Bangladesh. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (29 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM receives eye treatment as general patient

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today had her eyes checked up like a general patient after buying a Tk10 outdoor ticket at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital. Read more

HC gives 3 months to complete investigation in BASIC Bank scam

The High Court on Tuesday gave the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) an ultimatum of three months to complete the investigation of 61 cases filed in the incident of money laundered by BASIC Bank through a loan scam. Read more

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

The Russian shipbuilding industry is seeking to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh for the first time in history. Read more

BNP gets Surawardy Udyan for 10 Dec rally under 26 conditions

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has approved BNP to use Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital instead of proposed Naya Paltan as the venue for its rally slated for 10 December under 26 conditions. Read more

WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns

The World Health Organization has renamed monkeypox as mpox, citing concerns the original name of the decades-old animal disease could be construed as discriminatory and racist. Read more

Two held for theft of power cables from Bangabandhu Tunnel project area

Two people have been arrested for stealing some 2,500 metres of power cables from the Bangabandhu Tunnel project area in Chattogram. Read more

Rape, murder attempts case: Pori Moni gives statement

Film actress Pori Moni on Tuesday gave statement against three people including businessman Nasir U Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi, in a case filed over rape and murder attempts on her. Read more

Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest

An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months. Read more

Squid Game's Oh Yeong Su accused of sexual harassment, released without detention

Actor Oh Yeong Su who is popularly known as Player 001 in Squid Game, has been charged with sexual misconduct. He was later released without any detention. The 78-year-old is alleged to have inappropriately touched a woman in mid-2017. Read more