Your Evening Brief – Russia agrees to 60-day Ukraine grain deal extension

Russia agreed Monday to extend the Ukraine grain export deal, but only for a further 60 days, in a proposal criticised by Kyiv. Read more

Continue soft financing until global economy turns normal: PM to dev partners

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the development partners to continue their financing on lenient conditions until the global economy returns to normal situation. Read more

Electricity demand increasing by about 100 MW per day: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that demand for electricity is increasing by about 100 MW every day. Read more

No new import permit for onion through Hili land port after 15 March

Importers are suspecting that onion prices in the country may go up during Ramadan, as the government has decided to not issue new permits for importing Indian onions after 15 March through the Hili land port -- to ensure local farmers get a fair price. Read more

ADB president commits to support Bangladesh

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa praised Bangladesh for its steady growth and said they are ready to support Bangladesh in a bigger way. Read more

'Enjoying her own recipe for tea': CNN's Richard Quest tweets photo with PM Hasina

Renowned British journalist and CNN's International Business Correspondent Richard Quest tweeted a photo with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (13 March). Read more

Ex-security agency driver masterminded DBBL robbery: DB

Sohel Rana, a former driver for Money Plant Link Pvt Limited masterminded the heist of Tk11.25 crore from a Dutch Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) cash van, says police. Read more

First ever Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land and air logistics solutions, on Monday (13 March) announced the launch of the first shipping service Bangladesh India Gulf Express (BIGEX). Read more

No more exams for sixth and seventh graders

There will be no conventional examinations or model tests to evaluate the students of the sixth and seventh grades, said the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE). Read more

Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited signs $463m foreign loan agreement

Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited, a subsidiary of Unique Hotel and Resorts Limited, has signed an agreement for a foreign loan of $463 million with lenders for a period of 15 years to meet the debt requirement of the project. Read more

Traffic sergeant killed after being hit by car in Ctg

A traffic sergeant has been killed after being hit by a car on the Faujdarhat-Bandar toll road in Chattogram city. Read more

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

At least fifteen people, including police and students, were injured in clashes that erupted between Daffodil International University students and locals in Savar's Ashulia Union on Monday night. Read more

China to raise retirement age to deal with aging population

China is planning to raise its retirement age gradually and in phases to cope with the country's rapidly aging population, the state-backed Global Times said on Tuesday, citing a senior expert from China's Ministry of Human Resources. Read more

China to resume issuing all visa types for first time since 2020

China said it will start re-issuing all categories of visas to foreigners from Wednesday, dropping the final cross-border control measure it imposed three years ago to guard against the spread of Covid-19. Read more

Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia

The United States, Australia and Britain on Monday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the early 2030s to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. Read more