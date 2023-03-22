Your Evening Brief – Roadmap needed to make Bangladesh an aviation hub: PM Hasina

Daily Brief

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (22 March) said that Bangladesh should formulate a roadmap considering its geo-strategic advantage to make the country an aviation hub. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (22 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt reduces Hajj package cost by Tk11,725

The government has reduced hajj package cost by Tk11,725 and also asked the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) to reduce the same for private packages. Read more

Vehicle fitness, unlicensed driver, wet roads: Reasons behind Madaripur bus accident

A probe body has identified lack of vehicle fitness, unlicensed driver, and a wet roads as the reasons behind the accident in the Madaripur section of the Bangabandhu Expressway last Sunday which killed 19 people. Read more

Railway to sell advance Eid tickets online only: Minister

Bangladesh Railway will sell advance tickets for the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr only online, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said today. Read more

 Xi, Putin pledge to shape new world order, no peace in sight for Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin's war in Ukraine during his two-day visit. Read more

IMF staff reaches agreement with Ukraine for $15.6 billion programme

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a four-year financing package worth about $15.6 billion, offering funds the country needs as it continues to defend against Russia's invasion. Read more

Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on movement of traffic in transit

Bangladesh and Bhutan today signed an agreement on the movement of traffic in transit. Read more

Stocks down amid dull turnover

Major indices of the country's both stock exchanges got down in the early trading session amid dull turnover caused by investors' lower participation today. Read more

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 13, nine of them in Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and more than 90 injured in Pakistan and Afghanistan after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck late on Tuesday, government officials said. Read more

US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar - State Dept official

The United States will announce further sanctions against entities inside Myanmar in the coming days, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday. Read more

 

 

Evening brief / Daily brief

Comments

