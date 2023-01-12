Your evening brief - Retail electricity tariff hiked by 5%

The government has increased the price of electricity by 5% to Tk7.48 per kilowatt hour (kWh) at the consumer level. The decision came after the technical evaluation committee of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) recommended a 15.43% hike in retail price. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (12 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM Hasina stresses collective efforts for sustained global economic growth

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday placed six proposals before the G20 platform, saying that these need to be addressed collectively for sustained global economic growth and development of the "global south." Read more

BPC seeks high-sulphur diesel import to cut petroleum bills

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the lone state-owned fuel oil importer, wants to ship in higher sulphur-mixed diesel to cut the country's petroleum bills amid the ongoing dollar crunch. Read more

​Inflation, debt crisis biggest threats for Bangladesh in next 2 years: WEF

Rapid inflation, debt crisis, severe commodity price shocks, human-made environmental damage, and geopolitical contestation of resources are the top five risks for Bangladesh over the next two years, says the World Economic Forum's latest Global Risks Report. Read more

Chuadanga records season's lowest temperature at 6.3 degree Celsius

Chuadanga has recorded the season's lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 6.3 degrees Celsius today. Read more

Imports through Benapole port down 5.5 lakh tonnes in first half of FY23

Goods import through the Benapole land port in Jashore declined by about 5,57,972 tonnes in the first six months of the current fiscal compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal, which traders said was mainly due to import curbs by the government. Read more

Report in case against ex-SP Babul, YouTuber Elias on 14 Feb

A court set 14 February for submitting the probe report in a case filed against four, including former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter and expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain. Read more

459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking its directive to investigate about properties of 459 Bangladeshi nationals in Dubai. Read more

Woman gives birth at Agargaon metro station

A woman gave birth to a baby boy at the Agargaon Metro Rail Station in Dhaka on Thursday. Read more

UK announces additional support of over Tk6.5 crore for flood-affected people in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom (UK) is contributing an additional £500,000 (Tk6.6 crore) in humanitarian support to respond to last year's flooding in the Sylhet region, in which 7.2m people were affected. Read more

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope finds its first planet – and it is very similar to Earth

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope has found its first planet – and it appears to be very similar to Earth. The celestial body, known as LHS 475 b and located outside of our solar system, is almost exactly the same size as Earth. The rocky world is 41 light-years away in the Octans constellation, reports CNN. Read more

Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says

Jeff Beck, the influential, genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with The Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on social media on Wednesday. Read more