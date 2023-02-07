Your evening brief - Rescue workers 'exhausted' as earthquake deaths cross 5,000 in Turkey, Syria

Overwhelmed rescuers struggled to save people trapped under the rubble as the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria rose past 5,000 on Tuesday, with despair mounting and the scale of the disaster hampering relief efforts. Read More 

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (7 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladeshi student in Turkey missing after earthquake

A Bangladeshi student named Md Golam Syed Rinku has been reported missing in the wake of the powerful earthquake that rocked Türkiye and Syria along their borders early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,800 people. Read More 

China to give Turkey $6m in emergency aid for earthquake relief

China will give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9m) in emergency aid to help Turkey's relief efforts, state broadcaster CCTV has announced. Read More 

Vegetable traders halt export thru Ctg airport citing harassment

Vegetable and fruit exporters have halted trading through theChattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport from Tuesday protesting against alleged harassment accusations against an assistant commissioner of the customs. Read More 

60% of Dhaka airport's third terminal construction done: Mahbub

The construction of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka is progressing in full swing, with 60% of the project's work completed, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said today. Read More 

BNP to hold march programmes in Dhaka on 9 and 12 February

The Dhaka metropolitan north and south units of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold two separate march programme in the capital Dhaka on 9 and 12 February, the party announced today. Read More 

Pragati Life shares fall 9.99%

Skyrocketing Pragati Life Insurance Ltd shares extend their correction to the sixth straight session on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). Read More 

Fire in store room of CMM court under control

Firefighters doused the fire that broke out in a store room on the third floor of one of the buildings of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court (CMM) in Old Dhaka's Johnson Road. Read More 

Biden says US-China relations not weakened by balloon incident

President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Read More 

ADB predicts tourism in Asia-Pacific to rebound to pre-pandemic level by 2024

Tourism recovery in Asia and Pacific region has picked up speed and might rebound to the pre-pandemic level by 2024, according to a report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday. Read More 

Pakistan supreme court orders taxpayers to deposit 50pc super tax in seven days

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday ordered the taxpayers to deposit their 50 per cent due super tax directly with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) within one week. Read More 

Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

Google owner Alphabet Inc on Monday said it will launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, an answer to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O in their rivalry to lead a new wave of computing. Read More 

Ukraine withdraws 19 million Russian, Soviet-era books from libraries

Ukraine had withdrawn from its libraries about 19 million copies of books by last November that came either from the Soviet era or were in Russian, a senior lawmaker said on Monday. Read More 

