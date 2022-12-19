Your evening brief - Rampal power plant goes into commercial operation

The coal-fired Rampal power plant in Bagerhat, which has drawn huge criticism for its location near the Sundarbans forest, finally started commercial operation on Saturday night, a decade after the joint venture agreement between Bangladesh and India to establish the station. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (19 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP proposes maximum 2 consecutive terms for PM; outlines massive reforms if voted to power

The BNP on Monday announced a 27-point comprehensive outline to bring massive reforms in the country's constitution, judiciary and administration framework if it is voted to power. Read more

7 injured as Argentina, Brazil supporters clash in Kushtia

At least seven people were injured as Argentina and Brazil supporters clashed following an argument over the Fifa World Cup final in Kushtia Sadar Upazila. Read more

Rohingya miscreants abduct 8 Bangladeshis in Teknaf

Eight Bangladeshis, who went fishing in a canal in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, have been kidnapped by Rohingya miscreants. Read more

Over 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka's navy has rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast, an official said on Monday, as members of the Muslim minority continue to escape violence in Myanmar and hardship in Bangladesh refugee camps. Read more

Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week

Russia and China will hold joint naval drills between 21-27 December , the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Read more

Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks

Thailand's military deployed warships and helicopters on Monday to try to locate 33 marines missing after a corvette sank overnight in choppy waters in the Gulf of Thailand, the navy said. Read more

China officially reports first Covid deaths in weeks as virus wave swells

China officially reported on Monday its first Covid-related deaths since the government began dismantling strict anti-virus controls earlier this month, feeding anxiety that this could be the start of a grim trend as the virus rips through the country. Read more

Six dead, including suspect, after shooting in Canada's Vaughan

Five victims and one suspect are dead following a shooting at a condominium in Canada's Vaughan city, just north of Toronto, the York Regional Police department said. Read more

Industrial loans surge 23% in July-September

Industrial credit disbursement increased by 23% to Tk1.31 lakh crore year-on-year in the July-September quarter of this year, thanks to an increase in import costs of industrial raw materials and capital equipment and low lending rates. Read more

Magical Messi finally hoists World Cup after final for the ages

As fireworks exploded and some 80,000 people roared, Lionel Messi smiled. His Argentina soccer shirt covered by the bisht the Emir of Qatar had just draped him in – the cape reserved for top officials and sheikhs. He smiled, he paused, then he hoisted high the World Cup, a lifetime's dream realised. Read more

Riots break out in French cities following France's loss to Argentina in FIFA World Cup

After Argentina's historic win in the FIFA World Cup final against France in Qatar, riots erupted in several parts of Paris and other cities in France. Football fans clashed with the riot police and they had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd gathered streets. Read more