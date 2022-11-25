Your evening brief - Rampal coal plant starts trial run

The Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Khulna has gone into operation on experimental basis. Under the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL), Unit-1 of the plant started generating power at the wee hours of Friday (25 November) with permission from the National Load Despatch Center. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (25 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM to join Bangabandhu Tunnel's south tube completion ceremony tomorrow

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first under-river tunnel in South Asia, will open for traffic in January as over 94 percent work has already been completed. Read More

Local champion firms to lead Bangladesh's way to a trillion-dollar economy, US consultant says

The burgeoning consumer class along with ambitious local champion firms across industries that demonstrate the traits of being globally winning companies are set to make Bangladesh a trillion-dollar economy in the next one or two decades, forecasts global management consultant Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Read More

AL expects record gathering on 4 Dec PM rally in Ctg

The leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL) expressed hope that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's rally in Chattogram would break all previous records of mass gatherings in public meetings. Read More

Activists are being attacked by Awami League, police ahead of Cumilla rally: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain has alleged that the ruling Awami League and police are attacking BNP leaders and activists in Cumilla ahead of the political party's divisional rally on Saturday (26 November). Read More

BNP resorts to unethical politics to seize power: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has resorted to unethical politics and the path of terrorists as the party is desperate to seize power in any way. Read More

Beximco Digital to use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to distribute foreign pay TV channels

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) has signed an agreement with Beximco Digital Distribution Limited (BDDL) under which BDDL will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 (BS-1) to distribute foreign clean-feed pay-tv channels in Bangladesh. Read More

Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups. Read More

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 310; 24 still missing

The death toll of an earthquake that hit the Indonesian town of Cianjur this week rose to 310, the country's national disaster mitigation agency said on Friday. Read More

'It was spectacular, and the best goal of the tournament so far'

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris believes Richarlison has proven his qualities for Brazil, silencing his doubters with a double against Serbia. He, live everyone else, thinks Richarlison's second goal was the best of tournament so far. Read More