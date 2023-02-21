Your Evening Brief - President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (21 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Nation pays rich tribute to language martyrs

People from all walks of life paid glowing tributes to 1952 language martyrs by placing wreaths at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs Day) and International Mother Language Day on Tuesday. Read More

Aminbazar-Agargaon grid line failure: Power transmission restored, says PGCB

After about 5 hours of partial grid line failure, power supply was restored in west Dhaka, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and Mirpur areas. Read More

BNP 'sponsor of militants' in the country: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that BNP's last resorts are "communal violence and militancy." Read More

Two flights diverted from Dhaka to Sylhet amid dense fog

Two international flights landed at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet, after being unable to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to dense fog. Read More

Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel' to release in US, Canada

India's Reliance Entertainment and Singapore-based film marketing and distribution firm Continental Entertainment Pte Limited (CEPL) will release Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Shonibar Bikel (Saturday Afternoon)" in the US and Canada. Read More

6 killed, many trapped under rubble as 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey-Syria

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake which killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. Read More

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services to get IMF deal

Pakistan's parliament gave the go-ahead Monday for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Read More

Former Pakistan PM Khan gets court protection against arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted protective bail by a court in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday, providing him respite from arrest for two weeks in a case that involves charges under the country's anti-terrorism laws. Read More

G7 finance chiefs to meet on 23 Feb to discuss measures against Russia

Financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet on 23 Feb to discuss measures against Russia that will put pressure on it to end the Ukraine war, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. Read More

UK sanctions Iranian, judges, commanders and regional governors

Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two regional governors, an update to a British government website showed on Monday. Read More

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups. Read More

Israeli settlements 'impede peace': UN Security Council

The UN Security Council expressed its "dismay" with plans by Israel's hard-right government to retroactively legalize settlements in occupied Palestinian lands, warning in a statement Monday that such measures "impede peace." Read More