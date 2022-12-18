Your evening brief - Power generation costs must be borne by all: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that everyone must bear the cost of electricity generation alongside the expenses of importing and transporting gas. She said it is no longer possible to continue subsidies for electricity and gas. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (18 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM will surely look into Hefazat-e-Islam's demands: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today that the prime minister will definitely look into the demands made by the Hefazat-e-Islam leaders and fulfill those which are deemed reasonable. Read more

Properties worth Tk50 lakh were damaged and looted during 7 December raid at Nayapaltan office: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said that the party headquarters in the capital's Nayapaltan incurred property damage and looting worth Tk50 lakh during the police raid on 7 December - two days before their final divisional rally. Read more

By-polls in 5 BNP MPs' vacant seats on 1 Feb

The Election Commission (EC) has announced 1 February as the date for by-polls to the parliamentary seats that fell vacant following the recent resignation of the BNP lawmakers. Read more

Registration of Nazmul Huda's 'Trinamool BNP' valid: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the verdict of the High Court (HC) that declared the registration of the political party, "Trinamool BNP," as valid. Read more

Nayapaltan clash: HC orders division in jail to 5 BNP leaders

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the jail authorities to give first-class facilities in jail to five BNP leaders who were arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan. Read more

Mild cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh this week

A mild cold wave may sweep the country from 20 to 24 December, Bangladesh Weather Observatory Team (BWOT) has said. The intensity of cold may remain slightly less till 20 December while the temperature may fall up to (<10°C) as the cold wave may sweep most areas during this period, said BWOT, an independent weather research group. Read more

Bangladesh, Japan in discussion to coordinate connectivity with NE India amid China's Belt and Road Initiative

Bangladesh and Japan are in discussions to coordinate connectivity efforts with India's northeastern states to attract regional value chains and manufacturing to the region over the next five years, said a report by Indian financial daily newspaper Mint. Read more

Pakistan's Imran Khan says his party to dissolve two local assemblies on 23 Dec

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies next week, earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections. Read more

Iran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall

Iran's central bank governor on Saturday partly blamed recent anti-government unrest for the fall of the Iranian currency to record lows, while authorities detained a prominent actress who had voiced support for protesters. Read more