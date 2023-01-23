Your evening brief - PM stresses larger global support to overcome developing countries' crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged World Bank (WB) and other international organizations to strengthen support to help developing countries like Bangladesh overcome crisis steaming from Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. "Help developing countries like Bangladesh to face the existing crisis that has arisen from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war," she said while visiting WB Managing Director (MD) for Operations Axel van Trotsenburg paid a courtesy call on her at her office here this morning. Read more

Plan to purchase 2 lakh EVMs suspended

The government has decided to put on hold the plan to purchase two lakh EVMs for the next national polls.

National Bank needs BB approval to issue loan over Tk10cr

The National Bank will have to take permission from the Bangladesh Bank from now on to issue more than Tk10 crore loans to a single borrower.

Kuril accident: Driver, helper of Victor Paribahan bus arrested

Police have arrested the driver and helper of a Victor Paribahan bus that killed a Northern University student on Sunday (22 January) afternoon at Kuril in the capital.

DSE turnover drops 26% on Monday while indices inch up

With the cautious investors' profit booking moves, Dhaka stocks had their fourth consecutive session of volatility on Monday.

RAB arrests top Jama'atul Ansar leaders after shootout with militants in Cox's Bazar

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar's Ukhia and arrested the top leaders of a militant organisation after a shootout this morning.

6 sentenced to death for war crimes in Mymensingh

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Monday sentenced six people to death for committing crimes against humanity in Mymensingh's Trishal during the Liberation War in 1971.

Pakistan hit by nationwide power outage

A massive power breakdown in Pakistan on Monday affected most of the country's more than 220 million people, including in the mega cities of Karachi and Lahore.

Mehta congratulates Farooki on social media

Hansal Mehta, director of 'Faraaz,' congratulated Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, on Saturday, on a Facebook post where he had shared his feelings about his film 'Shonibar Bikel' finally getting clearance from the censor board.