Your evening brief – PM says govt working to secure sea for economic prosperity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government is working to ensure a safe and secure environment at the sea to safeguard maritime resources and marine trade for economic prosperity. "Our government has taken robust measures for the marine sector's development considering the immense potential of the marine resources. But, a prosperous economy only comes when we can ensure a safe and secure environment in the ocean," she said. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (7 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

1 dead, over 100 injured as police clash with BNP men

A man was killed and more than 100 people were injured reportedly during a clash between BNP activists and police at the capital's Naya Paltan area on Wednesday afternoon. Read more

'Friendship to all, malice towards none': Bangabandhu's historic quote incorporated in UN resolution

The historic quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Friendship to all, malice towards none," which is also the foreign policy dictum of Bangladesh, was incorporated in the 14th paragraph of the UNGA resolution, entitled "International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023". Read more

US concerned about arrests and restrictions on rallies in Bangladesh

The US has voiced concern about reports of police harassment, arrests of opposition party members, and restrictions on the ability to hold rallies in Bangladesh. Read more

Bangladesh, AIIB sign financial pact for $250M budget support

The government has signed a financial agreement of $250 million as budget support with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to implement the "Strengthening Social Resilience Programme (Subprogram 2)". Read more

Miraz hits inspiring maiden 100 as Bangladesh post 271/7 against India in 2nd ODI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz smashed an unbeaten 100 as Bangladesh recovered from a top-order collapse to post a total of 271/7 against India in the second ODI. Read more

Arrest warrant issued against 13 BNP men over Hefazat mayhem

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrant against 13 leaders and activists of BNP including its additional secretary general Habib un-Nabi Khan Sohel, in a case lodged for allegedly attacking police and carrying out subversive activities in the capital in 2013. Read more

PM opens 29 development projects, lays foundation stones of 4 others

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated 29 development projects and laid the foundation stones of four others in Cox's Bazar. Read more

Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies

The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwards and intensified into a deep depression. Read more

BNP rally at Nayapaltan if govt can't give alternative venue: Mirza Abbas

BNP has said that they will hold their 10 December rally in front of their party office in Nayapaltan if the government doesn't come up with an alternative venue. Read more

Developing economies' debt more than doubled over decade: World Bank

The external debt of developing economies has more than doubled from a decade ago to $9 trillion in 2021, the World Bank said Tuesday, warning the debt crisis facing these countries has intensified. Read more

Al Jazeera asks International Court to identify journalist's killers

Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has made a submission to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May. Read more