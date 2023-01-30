Your evening brief - PM says continued democracy helps rapid development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has witnessed tremendous progress only because of the continuation of democracy and its elected governments. "Bangladesh couldn't have developed so much unless there has been a continuation of the democratic process," she said while inaugurating 11 newly completed projects under the Housing and Public Works Ministry. Read more

PM to inaugurate construction of Bangladesh's first underground metro on 2 Feb

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction work of Bangladesh's first underground metro rail – formally known as Mass Rapid Transit Line-1, or MRT-1 on 2 February, said a notification from the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry on Sunday (29 January).

Argentine foreign minister will visit Dhaka late Feb, asked to bring Messi with him: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said his Argentine counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero will be in Dhaka on a two-day official visit in February – as the two sides want to strengthen ties in the coming days.

BNP's 2nd march from Jatrabari to Jurain begins

As part of BNP's four-day programme, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit started marching towards the capital's Jurain rail gate area from Jatrabari to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

Prisoners in shackles: HC issues rule for introduction of guideline

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking the concerned authorities why it would not introduce a guideline for the use of shackles on prisoners.

Zamzam Well water sale halted at Baitul Mukarram market

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has suspended the sale of holy water of Mecca's Zamzam Well in the capital's Baitul Mukarram market.

Stocks slide down for second consecutive day

Stocks continued to slide down for the second consecutive session on Monday (30 January).

Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

An explosion in a mosque killed at 19 worshippers and wounded dozens more in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, a hospital official said, and many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers.

Covid remains a public health emergency, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that Covid-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert.

NATO's chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia's invasion.

Avik Anwar secures P3 in Indian Touring Car Championship

Avik Anwar secured P2 on the final day of the VW Polo Cup in India which eventually saw him clinch P3 overall in the competition. The race is taking place at Madras Motor Race Track in India and 15 racers are competing in the championship.

Pathaan breaks records as it earns over Rs500 crore in 5 days globally

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has gotten huge response from the public as it earned over Rs500 crore globally in only five days.