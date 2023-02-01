Your evening brief - PM opens Ekushey Book Fair 2023 in person for first time in 3 years

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023, the annual event of booklovers and publishers, in the capital. The premier opened the country's biggest book fair in the afternoon, joining its inaugural ceremony in person on the Bangla Academy premise after a gap of three years induced by Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (1 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Flights to remain suspended for 5 hours every night for 2 months

The runways at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will remain closed for 5 hours every night for the upcoming two months due to renovation work of the runway lighting system. Read more

B'baria sees less voters, more controversies

An air of festivity, a throng of voters, an appetite for democracy: these were the elements missing in the by-polls to six constituencies – vacated by BNP leaders following their resignation in December – which began across the country. Read more

Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hours; No casualties

After 24 hours of relentless efforts by eight fire tenders, a massive fire at Mongla EPZ that broke out in an Indian luggage factory was doused on Wednesday afternoon. Read more

Govt fixes hajj cost at Tk6,83,018

The government has fixed Tk6,83,018 as the cost for each pilgrim to perform hajj this year. Read more

IMF's loan a respite for Bangladesh's current economy: DCCI president

In the current economic scenario, IMF clearing Bangladesh a loan of $4.7 billion, is a sigh of relief when there is a shortage of foreign exchange, and is expected to help maintain the macroeconomic stability of Bangladesh, says DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar. Read more

BNP holds anti-govt march from Mugda to Malibagh

As part of BNP's four-day program, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit marched to the capital's Malibagh from Mugda area to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government. Read more

Petition filed against Adani's thermal power project for Bangladesh at Kolkata HC

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (31 January) against the installation of high-tension electricity lines by the Adani Group-owned power plant at Farakka in the Murshidabad district of India. Read more

Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked - CNN interview

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would be willing to consider serving as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if asked by both warring countries and the United States. Read more