Your evening brief - PM instructs secretaries to work in advance to avert famine

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (27 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

MediGreen, a newly registered company, secured Tk900 crore in loan from Islami Bank in October, just a month after getting registered with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies for setting up a trading business.

Former Pakistan PM Khan calls off protest march to avoid creating 'havoc'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, said on Saturday he was calling off his protest march to Islamabad because he feared it would cause havoc in the country.

India is trying to improve connectivity, trade with Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that his country is trying to improve trade and connectivity with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Bangladeshis doing astonishingly well at schools in England: The Economist

Bangladeshis in England, over the past two decades, have gone from performing worse than white Britons in the country's General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams (taken at age 16) to performing considerably better, reports The Economist.

China reports fourth straight daily record of new Covid cases

China reported a record high of 39,791 new Covid-19 infections on 26 Nov, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

BTCL makes profit after 15 consecutive years of loss-making

Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) has overcome 15 years of continuous losses and turned around as a profitable company in the financial year 2021-22.

Formation of Padma, Meghna divisions suspended as austerity measure

The government has suspended its initiative to form two new administrative divisions after the name of the rivers – Padma and Meghna – for the current fiscal year.

Lighter vessel workers' strike paralyses Ctg port

The loading and unloading of goods from moored ships at Chattogram port have been halted from 12:01am Sunday as lighter vessel workers called for an indefinite strike putting forward a 10-point demand.

Rowshan Ershad to resolve the 'misunderstanding' in Jatiya Party

Opposition Leader Rowshan Ershad has said that she will sit with Jatiya Party leaders including GM Quader to resolve the "misunderstanding" in the party.