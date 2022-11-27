Your evening brief - PM instructs secretaries to work in advance to avert famine

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 05:49 pm

Your evening brief - PM instructs secretaries to work in advance to avert famine

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 05:49 pm
Your evening brief - PM instructs secretaries to work in advance to avert famine

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the secretaries to take precautionary measures alongside making people aware so that the country can avert the looming famine amid the prolong global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (27 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank

MediGreen, a newly registered company, secured Tk900 crore in loan from Islami Bank in October, just a month after getting registered with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies for setting up a trading business. Read More

Former Pakistan PM Khan calls off protest march to avoid creating 'havoc'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, said on Saturday he was calling off his protest march to Islamabad because he feared it would cause havoc in the country. Read more

India is trying to improve connectivity, trade with Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that his country is trying to improve trade and connectivity with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Read more

Bangladeshis doing astonishingly well at schools in England: The Economist 

Bangladeshis in England, over the past two decades, have gone from performing worse than white Britons in the country's General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams (taken at age 16) to performing considerably better, reports The Economist. Read more

China reports fourth straight daily record of new Covid cases

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China reported a record high of 39,791 new Covid-19 infections on 26 Nov, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. Read more

BTCL makes profit after 15 consecutive years of loss-making

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) has overcome 15 years of continuous losses and turned around as a profitable company in the financial year 2021-22. Read more

Formation of Padma, Meghna divisions suspended as austerity measure

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The government has suspended its initiative to form two new administrative divisions after the name of the rivers – Padma and Meghna – for the current fiscal year. Read more

Lighter vessel workers' strike paralyses Ctg port

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The loading and unloading of goods from moored ships at Chattogram port have been halted from 12:01am Sunday as lighter vessel workers called for an indefinite strike putting forward a 10-point demand. Read more

Rowshan Ershad to resolve the 'misunderstanding' in Jatiya Party

Photo: ScreenGrab
Photo: ScreenGrab

Opposition Leader Rowshan Ershad has said that she will sit with Jatiya Party leaders including GM Quader to resolve the "misunderstanding" in the party. Read more

