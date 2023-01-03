Your evening brief - PM Hasina urges police to serve people to sustain public trust

Daily Brief

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the police personnel to continue their service towards the people to sustain the public trust they have earned. "…serve the people keeping the humanitarian aspects in mind so that the trust and confidence among the mass people regarding the police force remain intact," she said. The prime minister said this while inaugurating the Police Week-2023 at the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (3 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

High Court grants 6-month bail to Fakhrul, Abbas

The High Court (HC) has granted six months bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in Dhaka's Nayapaltan on 7 December last year. Read more

No irregularities will be tolerated this time: EC on Gaibandha-5 by-polls

The Election Commission (EC) has taken all preparations to hold the Gaibandha-5 by-polls due on 4 January in a free and fair way. Read more

Mahbub Hossain made new cabinet secretary

The government has appointed Senior Secretary for Energy and Mineral Resources Division Md Mahbub Hossain as the new cabinet secretary. Read more

Govt lifts ban on Grameenphone SIM card sale

The government has lifted the ban on Grameenphone SIM card sale which was imposed last June due to the operator's failure to provide quality service. Read more

Babul Akhter's father, brother get bail in DSA case

A Dhaka tribunal on Monday granted bail to former superintendent of police Babul Akhter's father and brother after their surrender before it in a case filed by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) under the Digital Security Act. Read more

9 people return home from militants' den

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday handed over four boys and five girls, who left their homes after becoming victims of militancy following various contents posted on Facebook and other online sites, to their families as they were earlier rescued. Read more

Tesla makes China boss highest-profile executive after Musk

Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the electric carmaker's US assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters. Read more

Ukraine, EU to hold summit on 3 Feb in Kyiv

Ukraine and the European Union will hold a summit in Kyiv on 3 February to discuss financial and military support, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said in a statement on Monday. Read more

